On Monday, only the newcomers did a lap of the Mountain Course before the rest of the schedule was cancelled due to rain.
1. John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade is chased by Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Hillberry during Tuesday's practice session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT
PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER
2. Ian Hutchinson (Moobob/MLav Racing Yamaha) ahead of Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2)
IOM TT Photo: IOM TT
3. James Hillier on the Muc-Off Honda Superstock machine at Ballacraine on Tuesday
IOM TT Photo: IOM TT
4. Michael Dunlop (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike) and newcomer Barry Burell (Halliwell Jones BMW) prepare to leave Glencrutchery Road
IOM TT Photo: IOM TT
