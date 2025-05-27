IOM TTIOM TT
IOM TT

PICTURE SPECIAL: 15 images from Tuesday's full practice schedule at the Isle of Man TT

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 23:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 23:56 BST
Practice went ahead at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday after rain earlier in the day, with competitors completing their first full sessions of the 2025 event.

On Monday, only the newcomers did a lap of the Mountain Course before the rest of the schedule was cancelled due to rain.

PACEMAKER

1. John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade is chased by Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Hillberry during Tuesday's practice session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
IOM TT

2. Ian Hutchinson (Moobob/MLav Racing Yamaha) ahead of Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2)

IOM TT Photo: IOM TT

Photo Sales
IOM TT

3. James Hillier on the Muc-Off Honda Superstock machine at Ballacraine on Tuesday

IOM TT Photo: IOM TT

Photo Sales
IOM TT

4. Michael Dunlop (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike) and newcomer Barry Burell (Halliwell Jones BMW) prepare to leave Glencrutchery Road

IOM TT Photo: IOM TT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice