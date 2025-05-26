PACEMAKERPACEMAKER
Picture special: 19 images from Monday's rained off practice day at the 2025 Isle of Man TT races

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 18:53 BST
Monday’s opening practice day at the Isle of Man TT was thwarted by wet weather, with only the Newcomers Speed Controlled lap taking place.

More rain is expected on Tuesday but the organisers are expecting the weather to improve from Wednesday,

1. With rain wiping out the opening practice session at TT 2025, Michael Dunlop had a day off

2. Sidecar newcomers David Marshall and Luke Galligan in their DMR Suzuki at Ballaugh Bridge during the Speed Controlled lap on Monday

3. Mitch Rees (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) at Ballaugh Bridge during the Newcomers Speed Controlled lap at the Isle of Man TT

4. Rain wiped out the opening practice session at TT 2025 on Monday

