More rain is expected on Tuesday but the organisers are expecting the weather to improve from Wednesday,
1. With rain wiping out the opening practice session at TT 2025, Michael Dunlop had a day off
PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER
2. Sidecar newcomers David Marshall and Luke Galligan in their DMR Suzuki at Ballaugh Bridge during the Speed Controlled lap on Monday
PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER
3. Mitch Rees (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) at Ballaugh Bridge during the Newcomers Speed Controlled lap at the Isle of Man TT
PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER
4. Rain wiped out the opening practice session at TT 2025 on Monday
PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER
