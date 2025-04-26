Photo by Pacemaker PressPhoto by Pacemaker Press
PICTURES: 15 of the best images from the Cookstown 100 as Michael Dunlop and Derek McGee seal doubles

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th Apr 2025, 00:28 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 00:42 BST
The best pictures from Saturday’s Bear Competitions Cookstown 100, where Michael Dunlop made a winning start to the new road racing season on his BMW and Ducati machines, setting a new outright lap record around the 2.1-mile Orritor course.

Derek, McGee, racing at the event for the first time since 2019, also sealed a double win in the Moto3 and Supertwin races, breaking the lap record on Ryan Farquhar’s 650cc KMR Kawasaki.

1. Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Ducati) won the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100

2. Derek McGee (Faraldo Racing KTM) leads the pack into Gortin corner in the Moto3 race at the Cookstown 100

3. Mullingar man Derek McGee on his way to victory in the Moto3 race on the Faraldo Racing KTM

4. Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) leads Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) in the feature Cookstown 100 Superbike race

