Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW) won the second Superbike race from Korie McGreevy and Richard Cooper at the first round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship held at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday

PICTURES: New Ulster Superbike season blasts off at Bishopscourt in Co Down

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 5th Apr 2025, 20:07 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 20:36 BST
The 2025 Ulster Superbike Championship engaged gear at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday, where large crowds were treated to some fantastic action in the Spring sunshine.

Northern Ireland’s Korie McGreevy and Richard Cooper shared the Superbike wins while English rider Richard Cooper claimed a superb four-timer with doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races. (Photos by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell on his new 155 Racing BMW M1000RR at Bishopscourt

1. Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell on his new 155 Racing BMW M1000RR at Bishopscourt

Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell on his new 155 Racing BMW M1000RR at Bishopscourt Photo: Rod Neill

Mark Conlin in action during Supersport qualifying on his Moto Market Ducati Panigale V2

2. Mark Conlin in action during Supersport qualifying on his Moto Market Ducati Panigale V2

Mark Conlin in action during Supersport qualifying on his Moto Market Ducati Panigale V2 Photo: Rod Neill

British Talent Cup prospect Jack Burrows won both Moto3 races on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda

3. British Talent Cup prospect Jack Burrows won both Moto3 races on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda

British Talent Cup prospect Jack Burrows won both Moto3 races on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda Photo: Rod Neill

Former Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the J McC Racing Kawasaki

4. Former Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the J McC Racing Kawasaki

Former Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the J McC Racing Kawasaki Photo: Rod Neill

