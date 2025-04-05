Northern Ireland’s Korie McGreevy and Richard Cooper shared the Superbike wins while English rider Richard Cooper claimed a superb four-timer with doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races. (Photos by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)
1. Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell on his new 155 Racing BMW M1000RR at Bishopscourt
2. Mark Conlin in action during Supersport qualifying on his Moto Market Ducati Panigale V2
3. British Talent Cup prospect Jack Burrows won both Moto3 races on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda
4. Former Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the J McC Racing Kawasaki
