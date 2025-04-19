Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker PressPhoto by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

PICTURES: Wet, wet, wet! Riders have a splashing time at rain-lashed Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 19th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Racing got underway at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday after heavy rain forced the opening day of the 49th Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting on Good Friday to be abandoned.

The second round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship is the first action of a bumper weekend of Easter motorcycling, with Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula hosting round three on Easter Monday, which is also the first round of the Belfast Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Enkalon meeting so far.

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

1. Carl Phillips (JMcC Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Superbike race from Korie McGreevy and Daniel Matheson at 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

Photo Sales
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

2. Korie MCGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) leads Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) in the opening IFS David Wood Supersport race at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Photo Sales
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

3. Carl Phillips (JMcC Racing Kawasaki) won the first leg of the 49th Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

Photo Sales
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

4. Korie MCGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) leads Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) in the firsr IFS David Wood Supersport race. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice