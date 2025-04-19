The second round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship is the first action of a bumper weekend of Easter motorcycling, with Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula hosting round three on Easter Monday, which is also the first round of the Belfast Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.
Here are some of the best pictures from the Enkalon meeting so far.
1. Carl Phillips (JMcC Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Superbike race from Korie McGreevy and Daniel Matheson at 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
2. Korie MCGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) leads Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) in the opening IFS David Wood Supersport race at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
3. Carl Phillips (JMcC Racing Kawasaki) won the first leg of the 49th Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
4. Korie MCGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) leads Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) in the firsr IFS David Wood Supersport race. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
