Limavady's Jack Oliver was tragically killed in a crash at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath.

Pictures: Young road racer Jack Oliver laid to rest in hometown of Limavady

The funeral took place on Sunday of young Limavady road racer Jack Oliver, who tragically died following a crash at the Kells Road Races last weekend.

By Kyle White
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:45 pm

The 20-year-old lost his life at the Crossakiel course after a crash in the Supersport 600 race. Jack was one of Irish road racing's leading up and coming prospects.

1.

The funeral of Jack Oliver took place in Limavady on Sunday. Much loved son of Tommy and Julie, loving brother of Robbie and Emma, Brother-in-law of Emma. Devoted partner of Lucy, also a much loved grandson, nephew, and uncle. The funeral set out from his late home in Limavady on Sunday at 1pm for service in Carrick Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery.

2.

3.

4.

