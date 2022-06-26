Pictures: Young road racer Jack Oliver laid to rest in hometown of Limavady

1.

The funeral of Jack Oliver took place in Limavady on Sunday. Much loved son of Tommy and Julie, loving brother of Robbie and Emma, Brother-in-law of Emma. Devoted partner of Lucy, also a much loved grandson, nephew, and uncle. The funeral set out from his late home in Limavady on Sunday at 1pm for service in Carrick Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery.