Hinch Distillery has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the two-day meeting on July 21-22, when a round of the European Quadcross championship will also be held on a new circuit at Redbrae Park, near Temple village.

The last sidecarcross Grand Prix held in Northern Ireland was back in 1980 when the Irish round of the world championship was run at Whitehead, where the Swiss crew of Robert Grogg and Alfred Schacher powered their CH/Wasp Norton to victory.

On Tuesday, North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club chairman Jonathan Fairley welcomed the latest news during a launch event at the Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch.

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Northern Ireland Sidecarcross Grand Prix are (back row, from left) Paul Givan (MLA); Scott Carson (Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council); Jonathan Fairley, (Chairman of North Armagh Club); Michael Morris (International sales director for Hinch Distillery) and Gary Moulds. (Front row, from left) Jim Reid, Mark McLernon and Kenny Gardner.

“Organising this event has been a lot of hard work by a small group of people over the past few years and to have a title sponsor like Hinch Distillery behind us is a major boost for the Grand Prix,” he said.

“We as a club are also intensely proud of our heritage, and the desire to promote the province and local business is high on our priorities.

"With great support from the Northern Ireland Sidecarcross Supporters Club and big thanks for all the help and enthusiasm of the McBride family, our colleagues at the Temple Club and Lisburn City and Castlereagh Council, we look forward to a great event in July.”

World championship sidecar racing has come along way since the ’80s and the Northern Ireland round will be broadcast to 360 million households around the world.

Thousands of fans will make the journey to Northern Ireland in July and lining up against the current sidecarcross world champions Ettiene Bax and Ondrej Cermak will be local crews Gary Moulds/Lewis Gray and Neil Campbell/Ross Graham.

A strong overseas contingent also includes Marvin van Luchene/Nicolas Musset and British crew Brett Wilkinson/Joe Millard.

Ulster hopeful Moulds said: “We usually travel the length and breadth of Europe to compete against the best in the world. To have them coming to Northern Ireland and race us on home soil is pretty special. I can’t wait!”

In the quads, reigning Ulster, Irish and British champion Mark McLernon and 2021 British under 21 champion Dean Dillon, who were part of the Quadcross team of Ireland that finished second in the Czech Republic in 2022, will line up against visiting European champion Kevin Saar from Estonia, Kevin Tvaeren from Norway, Rik Haverdill from Netherlands and Englishman Harry Walker.

McLernon, voted the 2022 Off-Road Rider of the Year at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, said: “This will be a great event and I’m thrilled to be taking part. I intend to compete at the opening rounds of the European championship to get on the pace with our European visitors.”

Lisburn’s Dillon is equally excited about the showpiece meeting, which he says is a shot in the arm for the sport in Northern Ireland.

