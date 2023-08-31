Portadown’s Ethan Gawley came into the weekend five points adrift in the standings but made up the deficit to win the Junior 65 Ulster Youth Championship.

Gawley, who celebrated his eleventh birthday, was unbeaten over the two days winning six races from six starts on the Derryhale haulage/AK motorcycles/fluid plumbing KTM.

It has been a fantastic end to a tough season for the Portadown schoolboy, coming back from injury, to being crowned champion.

2023 Ulster Youth Champions back row (L-R) Freddie Dubois (Beginner Autos) and Ethan Gawley (Junior 65) Front row (L-R) Bobby Burns (B/W85), Robbie McCullough (Pit Bikes), Andrew Anderson (Cadet 65) and Jack Quinn (Automatics)

Londonderry’s Bobby Burns kept it steady over the two days and did what he had to do to claim the B/W85 Championship.

The 13-year-old beamed: “It feels really, really good. It’s just amazing to win my first Ulster Championship.”

Andrew Anderson, from Moneymore, was an impressive winner of the 2023 65cc Cadet Championship on the Redesign Kitchens KTM after two perfect days where he won all six races to claim the overall from Caleb Duffy and Cole McAuley.

In the pit bike races, it was the McCullough brothers Cole and Robbie who had their father Phillip, who was commentating over the two days, nearly speechless.

Cole won races one and three for the overall but it was Robbie who took victory in race two to take the Championship, with Alfie Herron completing the top three.

Jack Quinn, from Coalisland, was crowned Automatic Ulster Champion with Ballyclare’s Freddie Dubois claiming the PW Beginners crown with three wins on Sunday.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt lined up with two English visitors Hayden Statt and Finlay Pickering in the B/W85 class. Spratt qualified third fastest for Saturday’s races and despite a bad start, finished second behind Statt. He led from start to finish in race two and claimed the overall with another second in race three.

He was fastest in Sunday’s practice and after nine brilliant laps of racing, less than a second separated race winner Statt and Spratt at the chequered flag.

The Newcastle rider went on to claim another victory in race two and a second in race three gave the visitor the overall success.

Spratt finished third in race two after a coming together with Pickering resulted in the local rider being forced off the track. Spratt rejoined and caught Pickering only to be blocked by a back marker the final lap.

In the final race he pushed Statt for the lead before Statt slipped off under Spratt’s pressure. Spratt went on to claim a great win for second overall and second in the Championship.

“It was great racing with the visitors and it gives me confidence for this weekend's final round of the MX Nationals at Hawkstone,” Spratt said.

Ulster riders were on top of their game at the Point De Vaux quad races in France with Moria teenager Ross Dillon and team mate Mikkel Kurdahl (Denmark) winning both the Kenny Contest four hour duo and under-16 trophies along with third overall.