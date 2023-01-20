From Clogher in Co Tyrone, Keith tragically passed away in November aged only 35.

His sisters, Wendy Forsythe and Kathy Valentine, and brother David Farmer will collect the Emporio Bathrooms Special Recognition Award on his behalf this evening at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

A statement issued by Keith’s family said they were “proud” of his achievements in the sport as his siblings hailed an “amazing” brother.

Keith Farmer (right) received the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2019 in recognition of his fourth British title triumph the previous year. Keith was presented with the award by fellow Northern Ireland racer Eugene Laverty.

“We are so proud of Keith’s motorcycling achievements and are honoured that the motorcycling community wanted to recognise him in this way,” the statement said.

“It has been, and continues to be, a very difficult time for the family and we want to thank everybody for their support, and for this award for our amazing brother.”

One of this country’s top riders over the past 12 years, Keith won the British Junior Superstock title in 2011 and added the Superstock 1000 championship the following year after joining Paul Bird’s Kawasaki team.

The ‘Clogher Bullet’ underscored his versatility as he claimed the British Supersport crown in 2017 on the Appleyard/Macadam Yamaha before winning the Superstock 1000 title for a second time in 2018, when he rode for Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team.

Keith Farmer was a four-time British motorcycling champion. The Co Tyrone man is pictured celebrating his British Supersport Championship victory in 2017 - his third British title.

Plagued by injury setbacks that hampered his prospects in British Superbikes, the former Irish Supermoto champion decided to call time on his career in September 2021.

He contemplated a return last year and was due to compete at an Ulster Superbike round and the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October at Bishopscourt in Co Down, but withdrew from both events.

At the time of his retirement, the father-of-three told the News Letter: “I just feel the time is right now because the enjoyment’s not there anymore and my body needs the chance to heal from the injuries I’ve had over these past couple of years.

“I’ve another baby due in five weeks’ time and my other youngest daughter is turning five in December, plus I’ve my eldest daughter back in Northern Ireland.

“I want to walk away now when I can rather than keeping going for the sake of it, and I want to spend more time with my family.”

The Irish Motorbike Awards are taking place in front of a full house again for the first time since January 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 impact.

In 2019, Keith was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of winning his fourth British title the previous season.

Special guests this year include World Superbike star Jonathan Rea, who has been crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year seven years in a row.

Rea won the top accolade a record nine times in total, surpassing eight-time winner Joey Dunlop last year when the awards were held during a virtual ceremony online.

The six-time champion will be in attendance at the event along with a host of fellow top racers, including Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, Glenn and Andrew Irwin, Jack Kennedy and Alastair Seeley.

Seven riders have been nominated for the 2022 Adelaide Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Award, including Rea, Glenn Irwin, Kennedy, Michael Dunlop, Seeley, James McManus and quad racer Mark McLernon, with the winner receiving the unique Joey Dunlop trophy.