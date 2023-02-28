After qualifying the Milwaukee KTM fourth fastest, the 14-year-old was challenging for the lead in race one before severe arm pump meant he had to ease the pace and settle for third at the chequered flag.

He hole-shotted his second moto before the red flags came out on lap two. In the restart McCullough was away inside the top five and rode a steady race to finish third.

A decent start in his third race saw McCullough in third place off the gate but by the end of the opening lap the leaders were gone and he settled again for a comfortable third by the flag.

Castlederg teenager Cole McCullough made a great start to his 2023 season finishing third overall in the 125cc class at the Hawkstone International.

“I was a wee bit rusty behind the gate for the first time in 2023,” he said. “The track was in mega shape for racing but with it being the first action of 2023 I didn’t want to do anything stupid and rode with my head.

"I was a bit disappointed even though I made the podium but obviously it is a long season.”

This weekend McCullough will race at a Dutch International meeting ahead of his first Dutch Masters championship race on March 19 in Holland, followed by his first European championship race on April 10.

His father Phillip, an ex-motocross champion, added: “To come away with a podium at the Hawkstone International is still a fair good result. I was happy and we are home safe with no crashes or injuries.

Dundonald’s Reece Ross finished third overall in the adult support class at the 2023 Hawkstone International.

"After Roger Magee’s team folded a few weeks ago it has been hard work getting the team all together, so thanks to everyone for their help.”

Dundonald rider Reece Ross was having his first outdoor race back after a life-changing injury in 2022. The teenager finished third overall in the adult support class at Hawkstone.

The Ross Quarry products 250 Husqvarna rider qualified fastest. However, on the opening lap of his first race he collided with a fallen rider and went over the handlebars, thankfully uninjured, but dropped from fourth place to last.

The 17-year-old battled his way back to seventh before the chequered flag. In his next two races he claimed third.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr in action at the 2023 Hawkstone International.

His next outing will be the MX Nationals when he will compete in the MXY2 class.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was pleased with his first race of the outdoor season, finishing 12th overall on the Apico Husqvarna in the MX1 Pro class.

In his opening race Barr, who qualified 11th, was running in fifth before a big crash forced him to return to the pits.

Race two saw the local man finish ninth behind Shaun Simpson. He was up into tenth place in the super final before bike issues forced him to retire.

“On paper the results don’t look great but I’m happy with the days action,” said Barr.

"Thankfully the weather was good, not the usual rain or snow, and it was good to get another race under my belt before the opening round of the MX Nationals at Oak Hange.”