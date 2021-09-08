Quad racers in top form at Scottish meeting

Dromore riders Adam Gibson and Kyle Orr won their respective quad championships with Jonny Houston and Andrew Rowan lifting the sidecar title.

Kyle Orr was crowned the adult support champion while 11 year-old Adam Gibson added the 100cc geared title to his Ulster title after winning all six races at Duns.

In the sidecars Jonny Wilson and Andrew Rowan had a consistent weekend which rewarded the crew with the sidecar title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma McQuaid leads Mark McLernon and Murry Graham at Duns

Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray were having a run out before this weekend’s British championship round at Wakes Clone and claimed five third place finishes behind Jake Brown/Joe Millard and Dan Foden/Nathan Cooper, and a second in the final race for second overall.

In the pro quad class it was a return to action for Lisburn’s Emma McQuaid. After returning from the recent CrossFit championships in America where she finished as the 12th fittest female in the world, the 31 year-old decided that after having a few weeks off she would compete at Duns.

Her last competitive outing was in 2018 at the Dean Moor British championship meeting where she finished sixth overall.

At Duns she finished fourth, third and fifth on Saturday followed by fifth and third on Sunday. McQuaid certainly made her mark against the Pro boys, taking the hole-shot in race two on Saturday before finishing third.

“It was hard work. I’m more sore after two days racing than I am after 15 events at the CrossFit but it’s nice to go out and ride for fun,” she said.

“I would like to do a few more next season and see if could win again.”

Mark McLernon had a good weekend on the ‘Quad bikes R Us’ Yamaha, taking three victories on Saturday. He added another win and a second on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local riders certainly made their presence felt at the penultimate round of the Scottish MX championship at Elgin with Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin and Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finishing second overall in their class.

Irwin qualified the Discount Beds 125 Yamaha third fastest in the youth rookies class and managed three second places and a victory in his last race after great battles with Scottish rider Ayden Smyth.

“I made great starts in all my races but suffered bad arm pump all weekend,” said Irwin.

“I reckon I could have won more races but I’m happy enough with my results and hopefully I can get it sorted for the last round at Duns in a few weeks time as I know there is only a few points between me and Ayden for the championship.”

p Lewis Spratt is on course to win the S/W 85 Scottish championship.

The 12 year-old who, along with Cole McCullough and Jack Meara - who will represent Team Ireland at the Coupe de L’Avenir in Belgium at the end of September in the S/W85 class - rode the All Moto IE YAMAHA RH3 to four second place finishes over the weekend to lead the series.

It’s been a hectic season for Spratt, who switched from KTM machinery to Yamaha at the start of the year.

“It’s been a learning year for me on the new bike but it is all coming together now,” he said.