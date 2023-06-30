Dillon, the current leader of the Ulster championship, took victory on the LDG Yamaha in race one, 10 seconds clear of McLernon.

McLernon then made the holeshot in race two and fended off Dillon’s challenge to the flag .

At the finish there was only 0.473s between McLernon and Dillon in a race-three thriller. Banbridge rider Davy Cowan was back in form claiming his third podium finish of the day.

Premier quad race action at Tinker Hill as Mark McLernon (919), leads Dean Dillon and Davy Cowan in race two

McLernon said: “After arm pump and flying stone in race one I knew I had to get into the first corner in the lead in race two.

"I paced myself as I knew it was going to be a long race. In the final race again I knew I had to get into turn one first. I went around the outside and just made it. It was good craic.”

Dillon added: “It was tight racing! The starts were the most important thing and Mark was better.

"Race three was probably the tightest race I have ever had. We were bumping wheels at every corner. I’ve extended my lead over Davy Cowan in the championship, so I’m happy.”

Six-year-olds Macy Edgar from Glenavy and Banbridge’s Jamie Cowan (1) in Y1 action at Tinkerhill

Dillon will race at the European quad round at Red Brae in July.

“I will definitely be aiming for a top five and hopefully get on the podium,” he said.

"We have a new bike waiting to be tested. It’s for the ‘Nations’ but I will probably race it at Red Brae as it will be a good time to test it against the other European riders.”

Ross Dillon won the semi experts while Coleraine’s Travis Toye kept his unbeaten Y3 record intact.

Andy and Adam McKibbin claimed their maiden Ulster sidecar victory at Tinkerhill

Corey Murry was the Y2 overall winner with Jamie Cowan winning the Y1 class. Gavin Toner won the clubman class.

Meanwhile, Andy McKibbin celebrated his 35th birthday by claiming his first ever Ulster Sidecar win. The McKibbin team, with nephew Adam in the chair, finished second in the opening two races behind Neil Campbell and Ross Graham.

Race two was Campbell’s 150th race win but unfortunately the gearbox broke, ruling them out of race three.

In race three, McKibbin was first into turn one ahead of rivals Jonny Willson and Andrew Rowan. By the chequered flag just over a second separated the pair.

Coleraine’s Travis Toye maintained his unbeaten winning run in the Y3 class

Delighted Andy McKibbin said: “I knew we had to make the start, keep it simple and use my head. I’m over the moon with our first Ulster win.”

The McKibbins will make their Grand Prix debut at the Northern Ireland round of the championship at Red Brae in July, carrying on a family tradition as Andy’s father Wilson competed in the last N.I. Grand Prix at Whitehead back in 1980.

“It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity and a Grand Prix is something I have always wanted to do,” he said.

"But travelling to Europe costs a fortune. It’s literally on my doorstep as I only live up the road. It has taken over 40 years to get the Grand Prix back to Northern Ireland and in 40 years time I don’t think I’ll be fit to have another go at it!”