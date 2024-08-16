Qualifying and race schedule for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix as Michael Dunlop returns to defend Superbike title
Practice is scheduled to continue daily each evening until Friday, when the opening races are planned.
Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop won the Classic Superbike race in 2023 and returns to defend his title on a Ducati 916.
Qualifying Schedule:
Sunday, August 18
12:45: Roads Close
13:30: Newcomers Speed Controlled Laps
13:45: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying
15:10: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying
16:20: Classic Senior/Classic Junior Qualifying
Monday, August 19
18:00: Roads Close
18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying
19:25: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying
19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying
Tuesday, August 20
18:00: Roads Close
18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying
19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying
19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying
Wednesday, August 21
18:00: Roads Close
18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying
19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying
19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying
Thursday, August 22
18:00: Roads Close
18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying
19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying
19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying
Friday, August 23
09:30: Roads Close
10:15: Warm-Up Lap
11:25: 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)
13:30: PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)
15:10: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying (1 lap)
15:25: Junior & Classic Senior Qualifying (1 lap)
Saturday, August 24
09:30: Roads Close
10:15: Warm-Up Lap
11:30: Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)
14:45: MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)
16:55: Senior & Classic Senior Qualifying (1 lap)
Sunday, August 25
Rest day
Monday, August 26
09:30: Roads Close
10:15: Warm Up Lap
11:30: Mylchreest Group Senior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)
14:15: RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)
