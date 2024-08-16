Qualifying and race schedule for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix as Michael Dunlop returns to defend Superbike title

The 2024 Manx Grand Prix gets under way on Sunday with opening qualifying around the Mountain Course with an afternoon session.

Practice is scheduled to continue daily each evening until Friday, when the opening races are planned.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop won the Classic Superbike race in 2023 and returns to defend his title on a Ducati 916.

Qualifying Schedule:

Michael Dunlop is among the top names at this year's Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man
Michael Dunlop is among the top names at this year's Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man

Sunday, August 18

12:45: Roads Close

13:30: Newcomers Speed Controlled Laps

13:45: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying

This year's Manx Grand Prix runs from August 18-26
This year's Manx Grand Prix runs from August 18-26

15:10: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying

16:20: Classic Senior/Classic Junior Qualifying

Monday, August 19

18:00: Roads Close

18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying

19:25: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying

19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying

Tuesday, August 20

18:00: Roads Close

18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying

19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying

19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying

Wednesday, August 21

18:00: Roads Close

18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying

19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying

19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying

Thursday, August 22

18:00: Roads Close

18:30: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying

19:20: Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior Qualifying

19:45: Classic Junior Qualifying

Friday, August 23

09:30: Roads Close

10:15: Warm-Up Lap

11:25: 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)

13:30: PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)

15:10: Senior & Classic Superbike Qualifying (1 lap)

15:25: Junior & Classic Senior Qualifying (1 lap)

Saturday, August 24

09:30: Roads Close

10:15: Warm-Up Lap

11:30: Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)

14:45: MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)

16:55: Senior & Classic Senior Qualifying (1 lap)

Sunday, August 25

Rest day

Monday, August 26

09:30: Roads Close

10:15: Warm Up Lap

11:30: Mylchreest Group Senior Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)

14:15: RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix (4 laps)

