Racing cut short at Kirkistown as rider airlifted to hospital

Saturday’s Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown in Co Down was cut short following a red-flag incident in the opening Superbike race.

By Kyle White
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 4:30 pm
A rider was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital following a crash in the Superbike race at Kirkistown in Co Down on Saturday.

A rider was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital following the crash and a lengthy delay ensued, leading the organisers to cancel the second half of the race programme due to time constraints.

The Superbike race will be rerun over the full race distance of nine laps and a Classic race will also go ahead, before the action comes to a close.

An announcement over the circuit PA system said the rider was airlifted from the scene as a precaution, adding that he was ‘conscious’.

Earlier, Alastair Seeley won the opening Supersport race by half-a-second from British championship regular Scott Swann, with Michael Dunlop completing the rostrum in third position. Seeley also broke the lap record for the class on the Life Pass Yamaha.

Mike Browne finished fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha ahead of Gary McCoy, with Christian Elkin in sixth.