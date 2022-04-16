Racing delayed after red-flag incident at Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt

A rider was injured at the beginning of the race as competitors left the grid.

The race was the eighth event on a planned 16-race programme.

Earlier, Alastair Seeley won the opening leg of the Enkalon Trophy in the Superbike class on the OFS Yamaha R1 by 2.1s from Jason Lynn, with Thomas O’Grady third. Carrick man Seeley is a three-time winner of the prestigious silverware.

Action from Saturday's Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Reigning Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Seeley then doubled up with a victory in the opening Supersport race, taking the win by 2.6s from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Adam McLean with Kia McGreevy completing the top three.