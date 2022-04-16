Racing delayed after red-flag incident at Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt
Racing has been delayed at the 46th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down following an incident in the first Supersport/Superbike Cup race.
A rider was injured at the beginning of the race as competitors left the grid.
The race was the eighth event on a planned 16-race programme.
Earlier, Alastair Seeley won the opening leg of the Enkalon Trophy in the Superbike class on the OFS Yamaha R1 by 2.1s from Jason Lynn, with Thomas O’Grady third. Carrick man Seeley is a three-time winner of the prestigious silverware.
Reigning Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Seeley then doubled up with a victory in the opening Supersport race, taking the win by 2.6s from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Adam McLean with Kia McGreevy completing the top three.
Michael Dunlop, who qualified fourth fastest, retired from the race on his MD Racing Yamaha.