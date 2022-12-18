Regarded as one of the best road racers never to have won a TT race, Martin – now a successful TV presenter – rode the machine for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

He finished fourth in the Superbike TT and fifth in the Senior race in 2013.

Martin also rode the Suzuki at all other road races he competed in during the 2013 season, including the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

Guy Martin in action on the Tyco Suzuki GSX-R1000 Superbike in the Senior race at the 2013 Isle of Man TT.

The machine was built for New Yorker PJ Jacobsen, who competed for the Tyco Suzuki team in the British Superbike Championship in 2013 alongside Australian Josh Brookes.

In 2014, the bike was ridden by Steve Mercer on the roads for the former Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s Team Traction Control outfit.

The machine will be sold by Silverstone Motorcycle Auctions at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on February 18 at the ExCel.

A spokesperson for Silverstone Auctions said it was a rare opportunity to acquire a factory machine, which was “built with no expense spared”.

“Guy Martin is most famous for his TT success and is a British TV celebrity for his exploits on superfast machines,” said the spokesperson.

“Factory bikes like this usually get crushed or engines stripped and rarely get used or sold into the domestic market.

“This Tyco Suzuki British Superbike developed and built with no expense spared for PJ Jacobson’s first Superbike season in 2013 and used by Guy Martin in the Isle of Man TT.

“Subsequently obtained by Team Traction Control (in the ownership of the late Keith Flint – frontman of the Prodigy – and campaigned at the Ulster GP and at the team’s first TT appearance in 2014 by Steve Mercer.

“Full specification and highly maintained thoroughbred race bike which cost in excess of £80k to build and features factory-developed technology rarely available at club level. Repainted by Dream Machine.”

Further information can be obtained online at www.silverstoneauctions.com.

A MotoGP bike raced by American Colin Edwards will also be sold at the auction.