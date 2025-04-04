Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonathan Rea has confirmed he will miss the third round of the World Superbike Championship at Assen this month.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider is recovering from injury following a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia prior to the opening round in February.

Rea, who suffered fractures in his left foot in the accident, attended the second round at Portimao in Portugal last weekend, when the 38-year-old’s place in the team was filled by former British Superbike contender Jason O’Halloran.

At Portimao, Rea said he hadn’t completely ruled out making his comeback at the Dutch round from April 11-13, but would make a final decision after speaking with his medical team when he returned to Northern Ireland.

Pata Maxus Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea is recovering from injury

In his official YouTube vlog, Rea said it was a “real shame” that he would miss a third consecutive round.

“It was nice to watch from the track, I enjoyed that part, but you don’t really have a job to do; you’re a bit of a spare part,” said Rea.

“It was nice to catch up with the crew, see Jason a little bit and see how he’s getting on. ‘Loka’ had a good weekend as well.

“I need to be out there. I don’t enjoy bikes that much; I enjoy racing them and being competitive.

“I think you’ll have gathered by now that I won’t be at Assen which is a real shame. Step by step, keep working hard at home and come back stronger.”

A short statement from Yamaha said: “Following consultation with his medical team earlier this week, we can now confirm that Jonathan Rea will not compete in Round 3 at the TT Circuit Assen. He will again be replaced in the Pata Maxus Yamaha Team by Jason O’Halloran.”

Australian rider O’Halloran was 17th in the first race at Portimao and 20th in the Superpole race.

O’Halloran crashed out in Race 2 in a baptism of fire on his debut for Yamaha’s official WSBK team.

Rea’s regular team-mate, Italian Andrea Locatelli, clinched a podium with third in the opening race.