Michael Rutter on the FHO Racing BMW during qualifying at the 2024 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in southern China

Nine-time Macau Grand Prix winner Michael Rutter will miss the Chinese street race in November as he continues to recover from his huge crash at the Isle of Man TT in June.

The 53-year-old was back on a bike for the first time at the Classic TT, where he rode a Honda RC45 in the 80s and 90s parade lap, but Rutter is not yet ready to return to racing.

Rutter’s injuries included multiple fractured vertebrae when he crashed at the 31st Milestone in the second Supertwin race at the TT.

He is the most successful rider ever at Macau, where he claimed the first of his nine victories in 1998.

Rutter also won the famous race in four consecutive years between 2002 and 2005.

His last win was achieved in 2019, albeit not how Rutter would have wanted to add to his tally of victories after the result was based on positions after a single lap following two red-flag stoppages before eventually being abandoned.

Last year’s Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was washed out by a typhoon, leaving Rutter bitterly disappointed after he had qualified fourth fastest.

Prior to his TT crash, Rutter told the News Letter: “That was horrific [unprecedented weather disruption at Macau].

“I couldn’t believe it and I was gutted really because I think I was fourth fastest and I think I could have maybe got fourth in the race if everything got together, and I’d have been well happy with that, but the weather stopped it.

“We’ll go again because it’s another race I do enjoy going to. It’s completely unique and it’s on the other side of the world, it’s in another time zone, so it’s unique.”