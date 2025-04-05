Results from the opening round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt

Korie McGreevy and Gary McCoy clinched an Ulster Superbike victory each as the 2025 championship got under way at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

Richard Cooper also had plenty to celebrate after securing a four-timer, winning both Supersport and Supertwin races at the Temple Club’s meeting.

Below are selected results from the season-opener.

RESULTS:

Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) leads Ajay Carey (Honda) in the Supersport class at the first round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) leads Ajay Carey (Honda) in the Supersport class at the first round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)
SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (7 laps)

1 R Cooper (Yamaha) 8m 07.661s

2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +12.459s

3 G Irwin (Ducati) +19.588s

4 A Carey (Honda) +20.657s

5 C Canny (Suzuki) +24.327s

6 C Cummins (Ducati) +24.661s

Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 07.963s (96.617mph)

SUPERSPORT RACE 2 (6 laps)

1 R Cooper (Yamaha) 6m 58.558s

2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +8.457s

3 G Irwin (Ducati) +8.964s

4 C Cummins (Ducati) +15.7795s

5 A Carey (Honda) +17.615s

6 O Maher (Honda) +20.483s

Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 07.978s (96.596mph)

SUPERBIKE RACE 1 (8 laps)

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki)

2 R Cooper (600 Yamaha) +0.223s

3 A Reid (BMW) +0.512s

4 G McCoy (BMW) +8.773s

5 M Sweeney (BMW) +8.927s

6 J Campbell (BMW) +9.149s

Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 08.087s

SUPERBIKE RACE 2 (8 laps)

1 G McCoy (BMW) 9m 12.966s

2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +0.070s

3 R Cooper (600 Yamaha) +0.352s

4 C Phillips (Kawasaki) +0.417s

5 A Reid (BMW) +0.752s

6 R Irwin (Honda) +2.770s

Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 07.550s (97.208mph)

SUPERTWIN RACE 1 (7 laps)

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 8m 27.187s

2 G McCoy (Kawasaki) +8.439

3 C Irwin (Aprilia) +13.041s

4 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +24.50s

Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 10.723s (92.847mph)

SUPERTWIN RACE 2 (6 laps)

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 7m 16.971s

2 G McCoy (Kawasaki) +3.927s

3 C Irwin (Aprilia) +7.782s

4 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +10.509s

Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 11.034s (92.440mph)

MOTO3 RACE 1 (7 laps)

1 J Burrows (Honda 250) 9m 12.575s

2 A Rowan (Honda 250) 8.402s

3 N Moore (Honda 250) 35.835s

Fastest lap: Rowan 1m 17.378s (84.861mph)

MOTO3 RACE 2 (6 laps)

1 J Burrows (Honda 250) 7m 46.312s

2 A Brown (Honda 250) +8.901s

3 N Moore (Honda 250) +39.451s

Fastest lap: Burrows 1m 16.723s (85.586mph)

LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (7 laps)

1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki) 9m 21.552s

2 M Sheeran (Honda) +45.807s

3 R Werst (Kawasaki) +56.831s

Fastest lap: R Sherman-Boyd 1m 18.320 (83.841mph)

LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT RACE 2 (6 laps)

1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki) 7m 56.762s

2 R Creith (Kawasaki) +19.237s

3 E McKeown (Yamaha) +50.153s

Fastest lap: R Sherman Boyd 1m 18.034s (84.148mph)

