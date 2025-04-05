Results from the opening round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt
Richard Cooper also had plenty to celebrate after securing a four-timer, winning both Supersport and Supertwin races at the Temple Club’s meeting.
Below are selected results from the season-opener.
RESULTS:
SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (7 laps)
1 R Cooper (Yamaha) 8m 07.661s
2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +12.459s
3 G Irwin (Ducati) +19.588s
4 A Carey (Honda) +20.657s
5 C Canny (Suzuki) +24.327s
6 C Cummins (Ducati) +24.661s
Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 07.963s (96.617mph)
SUPERSPORT RACE 2 (6 laps)
1 R Cooper (Yamaha) 6m 58.558s
2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +8.457s
3 G Irwin (Ducati) +8.964s
4 C Cummins (Ducati) +15.7795s
5 A Carey (Honda) +17.615s
6 O Maher (Honda) +20.483s
Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 07.978s (96.596mph)
SUPERBIKE RACE 1 (8 laps)
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki)
2 R Cooper (600 Yamaha) +0.223s
3 A Reid (BMW) +0.512s
4 G McCoy (BMW) +8.773s
5 M Sweeney (BMW) +8.927s
6 J Campbell (BMW) +9.149s
Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 08.087s
SUPERBIKE RACE 2 (8 laps)
1 G McCoy (BMW) 9m 12.966s
2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +0.070s
3 R Cooper (600 Yamaha) +0.352s
4 C Phillips (Kawasaki) +0.417s
5 A Reid (BMW) +0.752s
6 R Irwin (Honda) +2.770s
Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 07.550s (97.208mph)
SUPERTWIN RACE 1 (7 laps)
1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 8m 27.187s
2 G McCoy (Kawasaki) +8.439
3 C Irwin (Aprilia) +13.041s
4 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +24.50s
Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 10.723s (92.847mph)
SUPERTWIN RACE 2 (6 laps)
1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 7m 16.971s
2 G McCoy (Kawasaki) +3.927s
3 C Irwin (Aprilia) +7.782s
4 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +10.509s
Fastest lap: Cooper 1m 11.034s (92.440mph)
MOTO3 RACE 1 (7 laps)
1 J Burrows (Honda 250) 9m 12.575s
2 A Rowan (Honda 250) 8.402s
3 N Moore (Honda 250) 35.835s
Fastest lap: Rowan 1m 17.378s (84.861mph)
MOTO3 RACE 2 (6 laps)
1 J Burrows (Honda 250) 7m 46.312s
2 A Brown (Honda 250) +8.901s
3 N Moore (Honda 250) +39.451s
Fastest lap: Burrows 1m 16.723s (85.586mph)
LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (7 laps)
1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki) 9m 21.552s
2 M Sheeran (Honda) +45.807s
3 R Werst (Kawasaki) +56.831s
Fastest lap: R Sherman-Boyd 1m 18.320 (83.841mph)
LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT RACE 2 (6 laps)
1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki) 7m 56.762s
2 R Creith (Kawasaki) +19.237s
3 E McKeown (Yamaha) +50.153s
Fastest lap: R Sherman Boyd 1m 18.034s (84.148mph)
