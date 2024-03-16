Results from the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt

Results from the first round of the weather-abandoned Ulster Superbike Championship meeting at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down.
Round 1, Ulster Superbike Championship, Bishopscourt

Superbike

1 J Campbell (Yamaha) 10m 09.913s

Korie McGreevy high-sided off his McAdoo Kawasaki machine in the wet in the Supersport race at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker PressKorie McGreevy high-sided off his McAdoo Kawasaki machine in the wet in the Supersport race at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
2 D Matheson (BMW) +7.972s

3 K McGreevy (600 Kawasaki) +8.887s

4 R Gibson (BMW) +27.564s

5 S McAdoo (Kawasaki) +36.448s

6 M Hewitt (BMW) +40.220s

Fastest lap: Campbell 1m 14.902s (86.129mph)

Supersport

1 D Matheson (Yamaha) 8m 11.477s

2 C Elkin (Yamaha) +0.312s

3 A Smyth (Kawasaki) +1.725s

4 G McAleese (Suzuki 750) +6.030s

5 D Tweed (Honda) +6.115s

6 M Conlin (Yamaha) +15.090s

Fastest lap: Matheson 1m 19.489s (82.608mph)

Supertwin

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 10m 50.099s

2 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +31.906s

3 K Smith (Aprilia) +1 lap

Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 18.988s (83.132mph)

Lightweight Supersport

1 D Tweed (Kawasaki) 11m 09.141s

2 G McAleese (Kawasaki) +0.074

Fastest lap: McAleese 1m 20.542s (81.528mph)

Moto3

1 A Rowan (Honda 250) 12m 18.674s

2 H Phayres (Honda 250) +1 lap

3 R O’Neill (Honda 250) +1 lap

Supersport 300

1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki 400) 11m 55.511s

2 R Martin (Yamaha 300) +41.122s

3 M Watson (Kawasaki 400) +1 lap

