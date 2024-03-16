Results from the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt
Superbike
1 J Campbell (Yamaha) 10m 09.913s
2 D Matheson (BMW) +7.972s
3 K McGreevy (600 Kawasaki) +8.887s
4 R Gibson (BMW) +27.564s
5 S McAdoo (Kawasaki) +36.448s
6 M Hewitt (BMW) +40.220s
Fastest lap: Campbell 1m 14.902s (86.129mph)
Supersport
1 D Matheson (Yamaha) 8m 11.477s
2 C Elkin (Yamaha) +0.312s
3 A Smyth (Kawasaki) +1.725s
4 G McAleese (Suzuki 750) +6.030s
5 D Tweed (Honda) +6.115s
6 M Conlin (Yamaha) +15.090s
Fastest lap: Matheson 1m 19.489s (82.608mph)
Supertwin
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 10m 50.099s
2 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +31.906s
3 K Smith (Aprilia) +1 lap
Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 18.988s (83.132mph)
Lightweight Supersport
1 D Tweed (Kawasaki) 11m 09.141s
2 G McAleese (Kawasaki) +0.074
Fastest lap: McAleese 1m 20.542s (81.528mph)
Moto3
1 A Rowan (Honda 250) 12m 18.674s
2 H Phayres (Honda 250) +1 lap
3 R O’Neill (Honda 250) +1 lap
Supersport 300
1 R Sherman-Boyd (Kawasaki 400) 11m 55.511s
2 R Martin (Yamaha 300) +41.122s
3 M Watson (Kawasaki 400) +1 lap