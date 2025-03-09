Five-time North West 200 winner Richard Cooper remains confident of his prospects of adding to his tally this year even though he faces an ever-tougher challenge against the latest next generation machines in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

The Nottingham rider has claimed four wins in the Supertwin class and clinched his maiden Supersport success in 2024 around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Cooper will again line-up for Northern Ireland Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha team in the Supersport races and is set to continue his successful association with Ryan Farquhar on a Kawasaki Supertwin.

The former two-time British Superstock 1000 champion said he would be ‘ready to go’ in opening practice on Wednesday, May 7.

Richard Cooper celebrates winning the opening Supersport race at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“We come to win races, however the rules have changed quite dramatically over the past year or so with the Supersport and next generation bikes that are allowed into the class,” said Cooper.

“The R6 is becoming dated and we have to do the best we can with what we’ve got – same in the Supertwin class now, the rules have changed again.

“I’m very happy with the machines we have, albeit we’re on the older machines in the class now.

“We’re going to have to pull something out of the bag and the teams are working hard, as all the teams do, but I’m pretty confident with the experience I have of the two teams and the continuity that I carry on with these guys; if you listen to some of the guys they’re on new packages with new teams and they’ve got to gel with those packages.

“I know that we can roll out onto that Coast road in practice and be ready to go.”

Cooper made his debut at the event in 2019 with the Hawk Racing team and impressed with an excellent ride to third place in the Superstock class.

“My debut was in 2019 with Hawk Racing and I became the fastest ever newcomer, and a podium in year one,” Cooper added.

“Touch wood we’ve been on the podium ever since in every class we’ve ridden in.

“The Russell Racing Yamaha R6 is built around me, they do a fantastic job; the very first time I threw my leg over it it was a match made in heaven really.

“Not only the Russell Racing Yamaha, also the KMR Kawasaki – two bikes I love riding. The team give me one hundred percent and I return that with results.