English rider Richard Cooper has been reinstated as the winner of both Supertwin races at the North West 200 in 2022 following an appeal.

The Nottingham man crossed the line in first position in each race on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki but was later disqualified from the results on a technical infringement relating to a fairing bracket, which was deemed to be against the rules by the stewards of the meeting.

His Kawasaki machine was prepared by Dungannon’s Ryan Farquhar, who has been a driving force behind the success of Supertwin racing at the major road races and on the Irish national scene.

The appeal, lodged by the Banbridge-based team, was upheld on Wednesday night.

Richard Cooper and KMR Kawasaki's Ryan Farquhar at the North West 200 in 2022

A statement issued by the MCUI (Ulster Centre) read: “The appeal had been lodged by Richard Cooper’s team J McC Roofing at the NW200 on the 14th May 2022, after the race results were protested against, the Milltown Service Station Supertwin Race Winner (Cooper) was then excluded from the results for a technical infringement.

“Richard Cooper was allowed to compete in JM Paterson Supertwin race 2 on the day under appeal.

“Unfortunately, the MCUI (UC) failed to hold an appeal in a timely manner. The appeal was subsequently heard on November 1st 2023.

“A panel of five appointed Jury members heard the appeal and submissions from Richard Cooper’s Team before reaching a decision.”

The statement went on to confirm that the appeal was upheld for both Supertwin races and added: “Richard Cooper’s race wins are reinstated with any prize money due, lap or race records.”

The appeal was held under the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland General Competition Rules 2022.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian (VAS Engine Racing Paton) and southern Irish rider Joe Loughlin (ILR/Coverdale Paton) had been declared the winners in 2022 after Cooper’s disqualification.

Speaking to the News Letter following the event last year, a furious Farquhar – a former Supertwin race winner at the NW200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix – said: “It’s been one thing after another and I’m used to it now, but it’s my sponsors and Richard that I feel sorry for.

“I can take it on the chin, but I’m gutted for the sponsors who have put their money and products into this to help us achieve our goals.

“Richard rode his heart out and ended up getting a kick in the teeth for it.”

He added: “I’ve been using that particular frame for five years. Derek McGee finished second on it at the Isle of Man TT, with that exact bike. The TT sticker is still on the frame, which you get when you go through scrutineering at the TT.

“You can’t go through scrutineering with a bike that you haven’t qualified on because it wouldn’t have the official sticker. That sticker is still on our frame and we finished second at the TT on the bike, and there wasn’t a word said about it.

“I even stripped the engine for them at the North West so they could see it was all legal and everything.

“It’s a joke and we’re going to appeal it, and fight it all the way. I’m not going to let it go and I want the chance to be able to sit down with whoever we need to, and state our case.”