AMD Motorsport Honda rider Kerr pounced for second place in Saturday’s opening race after Linfoot and Billy McConnell battled for the victory on the last lap at the final chicane.

McConnell shoved Linfoot wide, allowing Kerr – who started ninth – to slot into the runner-up spot and close the deficit at the top of the standings.

The Donegal man, who won the Sunflower Trophy showpiece for the first time last October at Bishopscourt in Co Down, clinched another solid points haul in Sunday’s second race, again finishing second.

Richard Kerr claimed two runner-up finishes in the National Superstock 1000 races at Thruxton

Pole man Kerr led the race towards the closing stages before Linfoot made his move on the Optimum Bikes Ltd Honda, hitting the front and sealing a narrow win by 0.223s, with McConnell in third only a tenth of a second down on runner-up Kerr.

Linfoot leads the championship by 11 points from Kerr after round seven, with the title still very much up for grabs.

“I’ve never had a podium here before so it’s good to lay that to rest, and although I was frustrated with ninth in qualifying, I felt confident I had the pace for the two races,” said Kerr.

“With ninth on the grid for Saturday’s race, I knew it was important to get a good start and I got up to P5 straightaway, so I was soon inside the top three.

Donegal man Richard Kerr in action on the AMD Motorsport Honda at Thruxton

“It’s so hard to pass here though and any move would have been dodgy, but I took full advantage of Dan running wide at the final chicane to take second.

“I had another good race on Sunday and there was nothing between the three of us once more, but I just lost a little bit of drive out of Church on the final lap which meant I wasn’t quite close enough to get in Dan’s slipstream,” added the 23-year-old.

“He’s a good rider with a lot of experience, but we’ll get him next time.

“Two second place finishes mean it’s been a good weekend though and with the gap just 11 points, it’s all to play for.”

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley was fifth in Saturday’s race on the SYNETIQ BMW and eighth in race two. The former champion is fourth in the championship, only seven points down on third-placed Joe Talbot.