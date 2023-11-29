Richard Kerr confirmed as 2023 National Superstock champion after Dan Linfoot disqualified from Brands Hatch results over regulations breach
A MCRCB Tribunal found Linfoot was in breach of regulations relating to a ‘non homologated front brake master cylinder’ on his Honda machine.
The amended results of the final two races at the Kent circuit placed Kilmacrennan man Kerr sixth in Race 1 and first in Race 2, putting him 22 points clear of Linfoot in the revised championship standings.
The findings of the MCRCB Tribunal stated: “The Tribunal convened on Thursday 23rd November by electronic meeting… has decided that #4 Dan Linfoot (Optimum Bikes Honda) should be excluded from the results of the Pirelli National Superstock races at Brands Hatch on 14th & 15th October (Article B 4.5.1.2).
“The Tribunal has based its decision on reports received from three independent technical consultants that the front brake master cylinder on the motorcycle of #4 was not as originally produced by the manufacturers for the homologated machine [as per Article 5.2.7.10.7 of the MCRCB Sporting Code (2023)] and the failure of the team of #4 to prove otherwise.”
The Tribunal noted that the decision had been reached ‘despite a consensus that the use of the component was not likely to be performance-enhancing, and despite the failure of the post-race technical control procedures and the absence of an appropriate protest against the eligibility of the motorcycle’.
Kerr, who claimed two wins and seven podiums on his AMD Motorsport Honda this season, has yet to confirm his plans for 2024.
More to follow.