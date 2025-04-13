Richard Kerr in British Superbike chance as Michael Laverty confirms championship debut with MLav Racing Team

By Kyle White
Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Former National Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr will compete in the British Superbike Championship this season for Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing team.

Northern Ireland man Laverty’s team will debut in BSB in 2025 and will also contest the National Superstock 1000 class with IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik, who had been due to ride for FHO Racing in BSB.

Northern Ireland man Laverty announced the plans live on TNT Sports during the MotoGP round at Qatar on Sunday.

Donegal man Kerr and Mikhalchik from Ukraine will ride BMW M1000RR machinery.

Donegal man Richard Kerr will spearhead MLav Racing's debut in the British Superbike Championship in 2025. (Photo by David Yeomans)

The development comes after it was previously announced that Laverty will branch out into road racing this year with Ian Hutchinson and Mike Browne spearheading the team’s charge at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

MotoGP pundit Laverty’s team is already represented globally in the Moto3 World Championship, JuniorGP World Championship, European Talent Cup and the R&G British Talent Cup.

