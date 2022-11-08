The 22-year-old Donegal rider was fastest in qualifying and in the Philip Wylie Memorial race had a great scrap with Carrick’s Scott Swann.

Just over two seconds separated the pair as they took the chequered flag in front of the large crowd after ten laps of close racing. Completing the rostrum was Cookstown’s Jordan McCord with motocross star Jason Meara finishing fourth at the Temple Club’s event.

“I thought that race three was the Philip Wylie Memorial race and I was angry that I had crashed and only finished third,” Kerr said.

Richard Kerr was the man of the meeting at Nutts Corner winning four races, including the Philip Wylie and David Jefferies Memorial Trophies.

“It was only when I came back to the pits that my team told me it was the final race of the day and the team did a great job getting the bike repaired in time for the race.

"Track conditions were perfect and we were able to use slicks front and rear. It was a great race with Scott but I had a brake issue near the end.

"With five laps to go the brakes were fading and I had to be easy on them,” he added.

"Winning the Philip Wylie Memorial trophy was a great way to finish the day after earlier winning the David Jefferies Memorial Trophy.”

Richard Kerr leads Scott Swann at the Philip Whylie Memorial Supermoto meeting at Nutts Corner. Picture: Tommy Vennard

In the opening race of the day it was Kerr who made the better start in the wet conditions and Swann had no answers for his rival over the five laps, finishing more than three seconds adrift at the flag with McCord third.

After a lap of honour by the riders in memory of Philip Wylie before the lunch break, the eight-lap David Jefferies Memorial race got the afternoon’s racing underway.

Again it was Kerr and Swann at the head of proceedings. On a drying track the wet tyre choice saw both riders have their fair share of moments but it was Kerr who prevailed by 0.263s from Swann with McCord a safe third.

Kerr easily won race two from Swan and McCord before crashing out of the lead in race three, two laps from home.

Richard Kerr (3) leads Scott Swann (45) and Jordan McCord (85) in race one at Nutts Corner.

Carrick rider Swann was the eventual winner but not before sliding off the 450 Yamaha on lap four at the right-hander after the start. He was able to pick the bike up and re-start, passing brief race leader McCord a couple of corners later.

Comber’s Justin Reid looks odds-on to add to his championship run in the quads, winning all three races on Saturday from Paul Edgar and Tommy Muldoon despite feeling under the weather.

Ballywalter teenager Callum Clint was the overall winner in the pit bike class from Mathew McCord and Mark Todd.

At the second round of the Beyond Signage MRA youth winter series at Magilligan MX Park, Dungiven’s Caleb Duffy was the overall winner of the auto class with two wins and a second behind Jonathan Merriman in race two.

Comber’s Justin Reid dominated the quad class at the opening round of the winter series at Nutts Corner.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley powered the Derryhale haulage/AK motorcycles/fluid plumbing KTM to three wins in the 65 class to increase his lead in the championship.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt continued his winning run on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM to take the overall in the B/W85 class.