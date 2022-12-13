The Kilmacrennan rider finished fifth this year in the standings and secured his maiden wins in the class at Knockhill and Donington Park on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Kerr also won the prestigious Sunflower Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt in County Down in October and triumphed in the Neil Robinson Memorial race in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AMD Motorsport owners Fraser and Mary Dykes will provide the 22-year-old with a new Honda Fireblade for next season, prepared by Jackson Racing, while Simon Bleasdale will remain as Kerr’s crew chief.

Richard Kerr has re-signed with the AMD Motorsport team to ride a Honda Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship next year.

Kerr said: “I’m really happy to be staying with AMD Motorsport and am very much looking forward to working with Fraser and Mary for a third successive season.

“We’ve made good progress each year with this season, in particular, being very successful with a number of wins and podiums and a strong fifth overall in the championship. Working with Simon for the first time, we learnt a lot, both in terms of ourselves and the Honda Fireblade and we developed a really good understanding so all the ingredients are there for another successful season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish rider is hoping to add to his win tally next year and stake his claim for the title.

“Wins are, first and foremost, the target and if I can score consistently well at each round, I should be in contention for the title come the year end,” said Kerr, who has been keeping himself busy by competing in the Supermoto Winter Series in Northern Ireland, which he leads by 139 points with two rounds left early in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kerr (AMD Racing Honda) won the Neil Robinson Memorial race at Bishopscourt in Co Down the sumemer.

“It’s not going to be easy but fighting for wins and podiums at each round has to be the aim. I’m enjoying the off-season with outings in the Supermoto Winter Series and working hard in the gym and with pre-season testing planned in both Spain and the UK, we’ll be fully prepared come round one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad