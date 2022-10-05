Richard Kerr sets British championship goal for final round after Superstock 1000 victory at Donington Park

The AMD Motorsport Honda rider won race one at the Leicestershire circuit by just under half-a-second from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), who went on to secure the title with victory in the second race.

Kerr, seventh in race two, has closed to within two points of Bradyen Elliott in fourth with one race to go at the final round of the series at Brands Hatch from October 14-16.

The Kilmacrennan man says he will now focus on overhauling Elliott to end the season on a high at the Kent circuit.

Richard Kerr celebrates his second victory of the season at the penultimate round of the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Donington Park.

“Understandably, I was over the moon to get my second win and keen to repeat it on Sunday but for whatever reason, I just didn’t have the grip from the start of the race to make any impression,” said Kerr.

“My mid-race pace was as strong as anyone’s but I just couldn’t get near to the other boy’s times at the beginning and that’s where I lost all my time.

“It’s obviously disappointing to follow a win with a seventh but there’s still one race to go so let’s try and get fourth overall there.”

Newly crowned champion Todd has 286 points with Billy McConnell second in the standings on 248. Alex Olsen is next with 235 ahead of Elliott (189) and Kerr (187).

Co Donegal's Richard Kerr in action on the AMD Motorsport Honda Fireblade at Donington Park.

Earlier this season, Kerr took advantage of a break in the British championship to compete at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt in County Down, where he won the feature Neil Robinson race for the first time after key rival Alastair Seeley slid out of contention.

Seeley retained the Ulster Supersport and Superbike titles for a second successive year after a dominant campaign on the IFS Yamaha machines. The Carrickfergus man also increased his record of North West 200 victories to 27 with a treble in May.