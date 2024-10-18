Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunflower Trophy winner Richard Kerr is hoping to win Ireland’s biggest short circuit race for a second time after linking up with Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing to ride a BMW M1000RR Superbike this weekend at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Kerr, last year’s National Superstock 1000 champion, clinched the silverware for the first time in 2022 after beating Alastair Seeley in the headline race.

The Co Donegal man claimed the runner-up spot 12 months ago on his AMD Honda Superstock machine behind Englishman Charlie Nesbitt, who was riding the Hawk Racing Honda Superbike.

Kerr is hoping the extra horsepower of the BMW will even the playing field at the Hillsborough Club’s end-of-season finale, although the 24-year-old will first have to gel with the German machine after riding a Honda Fireblade this year in the MotoAmerica series.

Richard Kerr won the opening Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in 2023

“It’s another bike to learn and I’ve done that a few times this year, and I’m kind of used to that now and it’s a track that I know, so I’ll just take it as it comes,” said Kerr, who rode BMW M1000RR machinery in a couple of one-off rides in the British Superbike Championship, including for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing squad as a stand-in for Rory Skinner.

“I was more than happy to team up with John (Burrows) because I knew with the ’stocker I struggled down the straights against the speed of the Superbikes, but now at least I know the BMW is a quick bike, so it’s more than quick enough compared to the Honda Superbike.

“I just need to get plenty of laps under my belt and then we’ll take it from there.”

Kerr – who won the Superbike opener at the Sunflower last year – was hoping to secure a ride in the British Superbike Championship this season but instead seized the opportunity to race in the USA.

He finished fifth and sixth in the final races of the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park to wrap up sixth overall in his maiden campaign in the series.

Kerr also contested the Superbike races at the final round, claiming 14th in the opener and an impressive ninth in the second race.

A strong line-up at the Sunflower includes a host of British championship riders, with National Superstock 1000 frontrunner Scott Swann coming into the event in red-hot form.

David Allingham is another strong contender alongside Ulster Superbike regulars Jonny Campbell – the 2024 USBK champion – Korie McGreevy, Ryan Gibson, Andy Reid and Ross Irwin.

In the Supersport class, Richard Cooper will be a tough nut to crack on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha and is joined by leading road racer Mike Browne in Alister Russell’s team.

British GP2 champion Owen Jenner, Cameron Dawson, Jeremy McWilliams, Jamie Lyons, Gary McCoy, Mark Conlin and Christian Elkin are other key names.

Qualifying takes place from 9am on Friday with nine races scheduled.