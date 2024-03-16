Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was abandoned at approximately 3pm following a track inspection due to persistent rain.

Prior to the stoppage, Lisburn rider Campbell, who qualified second fastest at the 1.8-mile circuit, moved into the lead on the first lap of the Superbike race on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.

Campbell was never troubled as last year’s title runner-up closed out a breakthrough win by almost eight seconds after eight laps from Newcastle’s Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW), with Korie McGreevy 0.9s further back on the 600cc McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha R1) mastered the wet conditions to win the opening Sam McBride Cup Superbike race at Bishopscourt in Co Down

Pole man Ryan Gibson claimed fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW ahead of Stephen McAdoo (Kawasaki).

Matheson sealed his first Ulster Supersport success after a battle with Christian Elkin (DynocentreNI Yamaha), coming out on top on his LMLR Yamaha by three-tenths-of-a-second.

Andrew Smyth completed the rostrum places in third on the MPW Kawasaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race was initially red-flagged when McGreevy was caught out by the conditions on the McAdoo Kawasaki, ruling him out of the restart.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawsaki) was caught out by the wet conditions in the Supersport race at Bishopscourt. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker

Earlier, Ballynahinch man McGreevy was a dominant winner in the wet in the Supertwin race, which the reigning champion won by a massive 31.9 seconds from Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki), who survived a massive slide at high speed on the first lap, thwarting any hopes he had of challenging at the front.

Roads specialist Darryl Tweed won the Lightweight Supersport race on the M&D Racing Kawasaki from Graham McAleese in a thrilling finish, with only 0.074s between them as they flashed across the line.

Alexander Rowan and Ruben Sherman-Boyd were the respective winners of the Moto3 and Supersport 300 races respectively.