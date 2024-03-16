Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lisburn rider, who qualified second fastest at the 1.8-mile circuit, moved into the lead on the first lap on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1 and controlled the eight-lap race from the front.

Campbell was never troubled as last year’s title runner-up closed out a breakthrough win by almost eight seconds from Newcastle’s Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW), with Korie McGreevy 0.9s further back on the 600cc McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Pole man Ryan Gibson claimed fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW ahead of Stephen McAdoo (Kawasaki).

Ballynahinch man McGreevy was a dominant winner in the wet in the opening Supertwin race, which the reigning champion won by a massive 31.9 seconds from Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki), who survived a massive slide at high speed on the first lap, thwarting any hopes he had of challenging McGreevy.

Roads specialist Darryl Tweed won the first Lightweight Supersport race on the M&D Racing Kawasaki from Graham McAleese in a thrilling finish, with only 0.074s between them as they flashed across the line.