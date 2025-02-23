Darren Keys from Ballyclare died following a crash at the Walderstown road races in Co Westmeath in July 2019. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Ballyclare road racer Darren Keys died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries following a crash during a road race at Walderstown in Co Westmeath, an inquest has heard.

The 34-year-old lost his life in an incident in the Senior Support race at the event at approximately 11am on July 14, 2019.

A jury returned a verdict of death by misadventure at Dublin Coroner’s Court on Friday.

The inquest heard that a red flag had been raised by a marshal after reports of a spectator on the course, the Irish Times reported. A red flag signals that a race is being stopped.

Darren Keys won the Senior Support race at the Skerries 100 a week before he died following a crash at the Walderstown road races in Co Westmeath. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A second red flag was then displayed as three competitors were approaching a corner on the course. Two of the riders slowed down as a result, while the third rider – Mr Keys – made contact with his front tyre against the rear wheel of a competitor in front of him.

He lost control of his Suzuki machine and collided with a residential wall.

The inquest was told Mr Keys crashed into a safety barrier at ‘significant speed’. The impact caused the barrier to lift and he slid under the barrier into the wall.

Giving evidence, Dr Aidan Grufferty, a consultant in emergency medicine and leader of the medical team at the event, said Mr Keys was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Life-saving interventions were performed and he was airlifted to Phoenix Park in Dublin before being transported in an ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

No issues were found with Mr Keys’ equipment or machine, which had been inspected prior to the race.

Prior to the fatal accident, Mr Keys had won races at the Enniskillen and Skerries 100 meetings after turning his focus to road racing from short circuit events.

Mr Keys left behind a wife and two children, and also had a child from a previous relationship.

The seven-person jury recommended that the sport’s governing body, Motorcycling Ireland, review the effectiveness of safety barriers in use at future events and also suggested a review of spectator control by race organisers.