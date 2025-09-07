Manx rider Nathan Harrison has issued an update on his injuries after he was caught up in a serious incident in Saturday’s National Superstock 1000 race at Donington Park.

Scottish rider Callum Grigor was placed in an induced coma after crashing on the approach to Goddards, with the 27-year-old and his machine colliding with Harrison. Grigor was described as being in a serious condition in an official update and is being treated in hospital at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Harrison, a top road racer and former Honda Racing UK rider, said he was left “really upset” by the incident and revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering a fracture in his back and a broken femur.

In a post on social media, Harrison wrote: “Apologies I haven’t had a chance to reply to any messages yet, I’ve been in quite a bit of pain while getting stabilised.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison in action at this year's Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“In the first lap of the superstock race at Donington Park I was struck in the side by another rider and their machine whilst negotiating the final turn of the track.

“The incident has come as a shock and I can’t deny I’m really upset that what has been the best season of my career has had to end in this way through no fault of my own.

“Following the incident I have sustained a fracture in my back as well as a broken femur, which I have now undergone surgery to stabilise.

“No rider goes out in a race to hit another rider and unfortunately for me, with my bad luck I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I would like to send my best wishes to Callum following the incident and hope he makes a full recovery.

“Thank you to the BSB medics and marshals, as well as the medical staff at Queens Medical Centre Nottingham for getting me stabilised along with my H&H team for sorting everything out.