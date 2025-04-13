“It made me so proud for the team to have come so far in such a short space of time.

Dwayne McCracken and Julian Trummer unveiled the Lion Heart Moto Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR during an exclusive launch event at Hinch Distillery on Friday. (Photo by Gavan Cadlwell)

Lion Heart Moto Racing owner Dwayne McCracken received a “surreal” phone call from superstar DJ Carl Cox last week ahead of the team’s red carpet launch at Hinch Distillery in Lisburn on Friday night.

Bangor man McCracken, who is running Austrian rider Julian Trummer on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR this season at every road race in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man TT, was inspired to set up his team after battling cancer.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023 and was given six months to live, but McCracken defied the devastating prognosis and after extensive treatment felt strong enough to press ahead with the venture.

A former crew chief to some of the sport’s top names, including 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness, McCracken and Trummer unveiled the team’s Kawasaki at the exclusive launch.

In an emotional address, he said he had been “blown away” by the support he has received and revealed that legendary dance music DJ Cox had reached out last week to offer his backing.

A keen motorcycling enthusiast and huge TT fan, Cox is a sponsor of Northern Ireland road racing star Michael Dunlop.

Reflecting on the unexpected phone call, McCracken said: “Something happened this week which was a little bit surreal.

“I’m sure a lot of people in here are my kind of age and probably grew up with some dance music and been to parties in Kelly’s back in the day.

“We received a phone call this week from none other than Carl Cox, who has come on board not only as a sponsor, but as a team partner with social media and a lot of things that are going to happen in the future.

“So for people that are with us now, there’s going to be massive social media presence, worldwide coverage, which has just knocked me off my feet this week.

“It made me so proud for the team to have come so far in such a short space of time.

“Without every single person involved, this wouldn’t happen.”

McCracken recalled meeting Trummer at the North West 200 last year when he was riding for the Jackson Racing Honda team.

They struck up a friendship and the idea of running a team this year began to snowball, with Northern Ireland company Legacy Resources coming on board as the team’s overall title sponsor.

“I met Julian Trummer last year at the North West 200 and he was an absolute gentleman, who struck me straight away as an intelligent guy who maybe wasn’t getting the help and direction that he deserved," said McCracken.

“We became friends and talked about the possibility of me helping him this year and it went from building a bike, to running a bike, to doing a team.

“It has blown me away, the support that has come from local businesses, local companies, through the story.

“It just shows that there is love out there still. I can’t thank everybody enough from the bottom of my heart.

“Julian and the team will have a very, very successful year because we all have the same motivation, the same direction and the same thoughts on being competitive.

“Our team is just a wee team but trust me, people will know who we are in the next few months.”

Trummer is the fastest rider from mainland Europe to compete at the TT, setting his best lap of 128.638mph in the Senior race in 2023.