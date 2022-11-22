Browne clinched the Irish Supersport title and also lifted the Ulster and Irish Moto3 crowns this year, despite breaking both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 at the beginning of the season.

He also sealed his maiden victory around the Mountain Course, winning the Lightweight race on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250 at the Manx Grand Prix.

The Dungannon-based team will contest selected national road races next year as well as the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100 and Macau Grand Prix.

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha approaching the Gooseneck during practice for this year's Isle of Man TT.

Browne, who showed plenty of promise in his first full season for the team after two barren years in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said he was “very happy” to put pen to paper on a new deal.

“I’m very happy to sign for John and the team for a fourth year,” he said.

“I feel very comfortable in the team and I work well with all the lads now.

“[This] year started off badly with the injury at the Cookstown and to be honest I probably came back a bit early at the TT and therefore carried the injury a bit all season, but we still managed to pick up three championships and had a good run at the TT.

Cork man Mike Browne at Union Mills on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki in the Senior TT this year.

“When I returned at the Manx Grand Prix I managed to take the win on the 250 and felt I really knew my way round with the extra track time at the TT, so it was worth coming back prematurely for,” added Browne.

“I’m excited to finally get to the North West 200 and make my debut as well as Macau.

“I’ve already started training harder than ever for next season and I hope to repay the boys for their hard work.”

Team owner John Burrows’ son Jack, who won the Irish Minibike MiniGP title this year, will also contest the Moto3 class in the Ulster Superbike Championship again in 2023.

Mike Browne won the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix in August for his maiden success around the Mountain Course.

“I’m delighted to retain Mike for a fourth season with us,” Burrows said.

“Last year was the first year where we had a full calendar of racing together and after the Cookstown accident I thought the season was over.

“Mike’s speedy return at the TT and his performances throughout the fortnight gave me enough incentive to retain him for 2023, as I believe there is another level in him when he goes back to the island fully fit, which he has already shown by winning the 250cc Manx Grand Prix.

“Jack will be racing the Moto3 for a second season and I’m excited to watch him progress. I believe he could go to England now and give a good account of himself but unfortunately the age limit situation has left us at a bit of a stalemate until 2024 when he turns 14 – the minimum age for the British Talent Cup.”