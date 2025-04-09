Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Hodson will compete for SMT Racing for a third successive season in 2025 at the Isle of Man TT.

Hodson will ride an ex-Michael Dunlop Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R in the Superbike and Senior races and is also Honda-mounted in the Superstock class for Robin Croft’s outfit.

The Wigan man will rely on Yamaha machinery for the Supersport class on a YZF-R6 and a Paton S1-R for the Supertwin races.

The 38-year-old earned his best TT result in 2023 with fifth in the Supertwin class, while Hodson rounded off race week with tenth in the blue riband Senior, setting a new personal best lap of 130.327mph, which was his first lap in excess of the 130mph mark.

Rob Hodson on the SMT Racing Honda at the Isle of Man TT in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A crash in qualifying at Whitegates last year hampered his progress but Hodson bagged four more top-15 results, including seventh in the second Supertwin TT race.

“Overall, I was pleased with last year’s results as it was another solid week of riding,” he said.

“We had the off in qualifying and, of course, poor weather, so I perhaps didn’t make as much progress as I would have liked but four top 15 finishes are nothing to be sniffed at.

“One of the most pleasing aspects about the year ahead is continuing with SMT Racing for a third year; we’ve had a good couple of years already so 2025 will hopefully be more of the same.

“I’m also looking forward to having my first TT on a full-blown Superbike thanks to the team purchasing the bike from Hawk Racing. We ran it at the Macau Grand Prix in November, so I already have a few miles under our belt,” added Hodson.

“We’ve a good set up across the classes and I’ll be aiming to get back in amongst the top ten and 130mph+ laps in the big bike races.