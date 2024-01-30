Rory Skinner linked with British Superbike return after Moto2 dream shattered
The deal could be officially announced by the Moneymore-based team as early as Wednesday, it is understood.
Skinner would be teaming up with top-flight road racer and 2022 National Superstock 1000 champion Davey Todd on the M1000RRR machines.
Essex man Danny Buchan left the SYNETIQ BMW team after an injury-hit season in 2023 after riding for Philip Neill’s outfit since 2021.
He notched up four wins and ten podiums during that time and progressed to the Showdown in 2021.
Buchan has joined DAO Racing Kawasaki this year, leaving a spare seat at TAS.
Northern Ireland’s Alastair Seeley, who finished third on the SYNETIQ BMW in the National Superstock 1000 Championship last year, has also not been retained and remains without a ride for the upcoming season.
Exciting prospect Skinner made his full-time Moto2 debut in 2023 after penning a two-year deal with American Racing.
However, he was let go after Spain’s Marcos Ramirez impressed with a podium at Sepang during a stint as a stand-in rider.
The 22-year-old now seems poised for a return to BSB after making his debut in the class in 2021 on the FS-3 Kawasaki.
Skinner impressed in particular in 2022, claiming a series of podiums as he secured his place in the Showdown, although his title prospects were hindered by injury.