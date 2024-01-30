Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The deal could be officially announced by the Moneymore-based team as early as Wednesday, it is understood.

Skinner would be teaming up with top-flight road racer and 2022 National Superstock 1000 champion Davey Todd on the M1000RRR machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essex man Danny Buchan left the SYNETIQ BMW team after an injury-hit season in 2023 after riding for Philip Neill’s outfit since 2021.

Rory skinner rode for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki in the 2022 British Superbike Championship

He notched up four wins and ten podiums during that time and progressed to the Showdown in 2021.

Buchan has joined DAO Racing Kawasaki this year, leaving a spare seat at TAS.

Northern Ireland’s Alastair Seeley, who finished third on the SYNETIQ BMW in the National Superstock 1000 Championship last year, has also not been retained and remains without a ride for the upcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exciting prospect Skinner made his full-time Moto2 debut in 2023 after penning a two-year deal with American Racing.

However, he was let go after Spain’s Marcos Ramirez impressed with a podium at Sepang during a stint as a stand-in rider.

The 22-year-old now seems poised for a return to BSB after making his debut in the class in 2021 on the FS-3 Kawasaki.