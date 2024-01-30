All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Rory Skinner linked with British Superbike return after Moto2 dream shattered

Scottish rider Rory Skinner has been strongly linked with a return to the 2024 British Superbike Championship with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The deal could be officially announced by the Moneymore-based team as early as Wednesday, it is understood.

Skinner would be teaming up with top-flight road racer and 2022 National Superstock 1000 champion Davey Todd on the M1000RRR machines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Essex man Danny Buchan left the SYNETIQ BMW team after an injury-hit season in 2023 after riding for Philip Neill’s outfit since 2021.

Rory skinner rode for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki in the 2022 British Superbike ChampionshipRory skinner rode for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki in the 2022 British Superbike Championship
Rory skinner rode for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki in the 2022 British Superbike Championship

He notched up four wins and ten podiums during that time and progressed to the Showdown in 2021.

Buchan has joined DAO Racing Kawasaki this year, leaving a spare seat at TAS.

Northern Ireland’s Alastair Seeley, who finished third on the SYNETIQ BMW in the National Superstock 1000 Championship last year, has also not been retained and remains without a ride for the upcoming season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exciting prospect Skinner made his full-time Moto2 debut in 2023 after penning a two-year deal with American Racing.

However, he was let go after Spain’s Marcos Ramirez impressed with a podium at Sepang during a stint as a stand-in rider.

The 22-year-old now seems poised for a return to BSB after making his debut in the class in 2021 on the FS-3 Kawasaki.

Skinner impressed in particular in 2022, claiming a series of podiums as he secured his place in the Showdown, although his title prospects were hindered by injury.

Related topics:Northern IrelandDavey ToddAlastair Seeley