The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) confirmed the decision after an emergency meeting on Thursday night, with the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy and Ulster Grand Prix among the events called off.

It is understood there is still hope for the North West 200.

Rising insurance costs, which have more than tripled for public liability cover this year, have been blamed as Irish road racing faces its greatest ever crisis.

However, Farquhar – who is the most successful national road racer in the history of the sport – feels it should have at least been possible to secure affordable cover for trials and short circuits races.

“I can understand the insurance situation for road racing with the claims there have been and it’s a high risk sport, but the fact that they have pulled the trials doesn’t make sense to me,” Farquhar said.

“As the governing body, it should have been in the MCUI’s interests to at least get insurance for trials and short circuits, which costs far less than it does for road racing.

“The three disciplines under the Ulster Centre are road racing, short circuits and trials, and there’s no reason why trials couldn’t have been sorted.

Ryan Farquhar pictured with racer Richard Cooper at the North West 200 last year.

“We’re into February and they’ve lost two Ulster trials rounds already and for me, that’s bad management,” added the Dungannon man.

“It puts a lot of flags up for me and it makes you wonder if there is some kind of hidden agenda.

“If they said there would be no road racing this year but we’re going to run short circuits and trials, I could understand that, but overnight it seems they have done a complete U-turn and drawn a line through it all is something I don’t understand.

“There are questions here that need answered.”

Farquhar added that while it was a ‘really sad day’ for road racing, he believes the sport has been in decline for many years.

“Are they hoping that the government are going to step in? I’m not completely sure and I’m not in a position to say whether they should or shouldn’t, because the cost of living is through the roof and people can’t afford food and heating,” said the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix winner.

“Everybody is struggling so I’m not going to be the person who says the government should step in, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s a really sad day for road racing.

“Road racing has been on a knife-edge many times and to wake up on a Friday morning and see that the governing body has put a statement out saying there are no events in Northern Ireland of any shape or form is very sad.

“I still love road racing and it’s been a massive part of my life and my family’s life for years.

