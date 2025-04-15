Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Farquhar and his KMR Kawasaki team will return to the Isle of Man TT for the first time in six years with leading Irishman Mike Browne targeting success in the Supertwin races.

Ulsterman Farquhar, who won the inaugural Lightweight race for Supertwin machines at the TT in 2012, last ran Republic of Ireland rider Derek McGee at the TT in 2019, who had finished as the runner-up behind Michael Dunlop on a KMR Kawasaki the previous year.

Cork rider Browne is gearing up for a big season following the surprise news that he will join 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson in Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing Team on BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Browe will also continue with Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing outfit, riding a Yamaha YZF-R6 in the Supersport races.

Mike Browne finished third in the second Supertwin race at last year's Isle of Man TT. Browne will ride a KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar in 2025. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The addition of a Farquhar-prepared 650 Kawasaki, backed by Jack Reid Car Sales and Northridge Finance, has given Browne another coveted ride at the TT, where he went agonisingly close to victory in the Supertwin class two years ago.

On that occasion, Browne was leading the second Supertwin race on a Paton for John Burrows’ team when he was forced out with a clutch issue. Earlier in the week, he sealed his maiden TT podium, taking second place behind Ballymoney man Dunlop.

Supertwin guru Farquhar has not raced since a life-threatening crash at the North West 200 in 2016 but the Dungannon man has kept himself busy by running his KMR Kawasaki machines in selected races, winning four times at the North West 200 with Richard Cooper.

England’s Cooper will again spearhead the KMR challenge at the North West, while Mullingar’s McGee – making his Irish road racing comeback after four years – while ride for Farquhar at the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy.

Richard Cooper on the Jack Reid Car Sales/KMR Kawasaki at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Cooper will lead the charge for Ryan Farquhar's team at the North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“I had no intention of going to the TT but I had plans to help Derek McGee, who contacted me because he was coming back, and we’re doing the three nationals – Cookstown, Tandragee and Armoy,” said Farquhar.

“My whole effort will be going into Richard Cooper at the North West 200 and the TT wasn’t part of our plans, but then I was contacted by Alistair Russell, who had been let down for a Paton Supertwin, and he was left without a bike for Mike Browne.

“He said that the only one (Browne) would consider riding was mine, so it got me thinking.

“Mike has raced against my bike and if he’s confident that I can do a job for him… I spoke to Jack Reid and a couple of my sponsors and between us we have chipped together and we’re doing it on a shoestring.

“It wasn’t really in our budget and it’s a bit of a last-minute thing, but here we are and we’re going to the TT.

“If it wasn’t for Jack Reid Car Sales, Northridge Finance and my other sponsors we simply couldn’t do it.”

Farquhar is confident Browne can put himself firmly in the mix for victory at the TT, which gets under way with opening practice on May 26.

“Mike Browne is definitely a potential Supertwin winner at the TT,” he said.

“The last time I was at the TT in 2019 we had problems with an engine component, which I had bought off a supplier – it wasn’t a Kawasaki part. But we had a load of problems and then Derek (McGee) crashed, so it turned into a complete nightmare.

“In 2018, when we were at the TT without any real issues, Derek led the race and was unlucky not to win it really.

“That was on a 650 and the times haven’t really went up since then, so I’d be pretty confident our bike in 650 trim is better now than it was then.

“If conditions are right and Mike gets on with the bike, I would think he would be able to be in a position to be pushing at the sharp end.

“Mike will be riding the bike that Richard Cooper will race at the North West. Hopefully he can get a good, safe run and that’s the main thing.”

Browne will start at number nine for the Supertwin TT races following confirmation of the start numbers on Tuesday.

Dunlop, again riding a Paton, retains his traditional number six while fellow Northern Ireland rider Paul Jordan leads the field away with the number one plate on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Aprilia.

Adam McLean (7) will ride a Yamaha for Flitwick Motorcycles with Yorkshireman Jamie Coward (4) on a KTS Racing Kawasaki powered by Stanley Stewart Racing.

Davey Todd (8) rides a Paton for Clive Padgett’s team and sets off 10 seconds ahead of Browne, with Peter Hickman (10) next on the Swan Racing by PHR Performance Yamaha.

The full list of the top 20 seeded riders for the Supertwin TT races is as follows:

1 Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Aprilia

2 Pierre-Yves Bian | TBC

3 Michael Rutter | Bathams AJN Racing | Yamaha

4 Jamie Coward | KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Racing | Kawasaki

5 Michael Evans | Dafabet Racing | Kawasaki

6 Michael Dunlop | MD Racing | Paton

7 Adam McLean | Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV | Yamaha

8 Davey Todd | Milenco By Padgett’s Motorcycles | Paton

9 Mike Browne | KMR Kawasaki | Kawasaki

10 Peter Hickman | Swan Racing by PHR Performance | Yamaha

11 Joe Yeardsley | Scott Racing Motorcycles | Aprilia

12 Barry Furber | DC Motorcycles Newtown | Yamaha

13 Dominic Herbertson | Melbray Racing | Paton

14 Stefano Bonetti | VAS Engine Racing | Paton

15 Rob Hodson | SMT Racing | Paton

16 Allann Venter | TH Racing / Hywel Griffiths | Kawasaki

17 Victor Lopez | Team ILR & Martimotos | Paton

18 Andrea Majola | VAS Engine Racing | Paton

19 Maurizio Bottalico | Team ILR / Frog Vehicle Developments | Paton