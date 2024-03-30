Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a sun-kissed Spring afternoon, Banbridge rider Gibson finished second behind young gun Campbell in the first leg but turned the tables in race two, securing the silverware courtesy of his victory in the second leg encounter.

Former British Supersport and Superstock race winner Andy Reid was ruled out of the event following a crash in qualifying. The 30-year-old escaped injury but his J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki was wrecked in the fifth-gear spill.

Surprise entry Michael Dunlop was a winner in the second Supersport race on the MD Racing Triumph 765 after finishing third in the opening race behind Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Mike Browne (BPE Russell Racing Yamaha).

Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) leads Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) on the opening lap of the Enkalon Superbike race at Bishopscourt. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Dunlop stretched clear at the front to win comfortably in the end from Campbell by 5.6s, who made a late pass on McGreevy to snatch the runner-up spot.

Lisburn rider Campbell, who clinched his maiden Ulster Superbike win in treacherous conditions at the first round of the series at Bishopscourt two weeks ago, won the opening race on his Magic Bullet Yamaha R1 by over seven seconds from Gibson.

McGreevy finished four seconds further back in third on the McAdoo Kawasaki, with Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) completing the top six.

Skerries man Sweeney is making his comeback this year following a serious accident at the North West 200 almost a year ago.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Triumph) won the second Supersport race from Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing) and Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha)

In the second Enkalon race, Gibson took the early lead from Campbell, Sweeney and Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).

However, Campbell dropped back to fourth on the third lap and although he fought his way through to second place, he ran out of time in his pursuit of Gibson.

At the finish, Gibson was 1.8s clear on his Gibson Motors BMW from Campbell, with Herbertson taking third, six seconds further adrift.

Sweeney, Alan Kenny (Yamaha) and Irwin rounded out the top six, while Brian McCormack was seventh on the Roadhouse Macau by FHO Racing BMW.

30/03/2024 Photo Rod Neill. Winner of the 48th Enkalon Trophy, Ryan Gibson, at Bishopscourt today. Photo Rod Neill

McGreevy won a thrilling opening Supersport race after a four-way battle involving Browne, Dunlop and Campbell.

Cork man Browne led on the final lap but McGreevy edged ahead to take a hard-fought win by 0.292s, with Dunlop right in their wheel-tracks as the trio were covered by four tenths of a second on the line.

Campbell was 1.1s back in fourth ahead of Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki).

Ballynahinch man McGreevy won both Supertwin races after twice passing Elkin late on to grab maximum points on the McAdoo Kawasaki.