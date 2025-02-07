The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) says funding for the provision of safety equipment announced by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons this week was “long overdue”.

A total of £187,000 was earmarked for motorsport and road racing events in Northern Ireland on Tuesday at Stormont, where Directors from the 2&4 Wheels Motorsport Steering Group, representatives of the MCUI and race officials were in attendance.

In a statement, the sport’s governing body for motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland welcomed the funding.

It read: “This funding for the Governing Bodies has been long overdue and is very much welcomed by the MCUI (UC) and the clubs that promote motorcycle tarmac racing.

Pictured at the funding announcement are (from left) Mervyn Whyte, NW200 Event Director; Mark Harrison, MCUI (UC) Chairman; racer Christian Elkin; Richard Archibald, Sport NI CEO; Mark Sanlon, MCUI (UC) Secretary; Gordon Lyons, NI Communities Minister; Tim Woodside, NI Hillclimb Champion and Stephen Dunn MLA

“This funding will enable us to obtain much needed safety equipment for our Road Racing events and circuits. Safety bales and Pole protectors are top of our priority list for items required for the upcoming road racing season.

“The pure road racing season kicks off at the end of April with the Cookstown 100 and is quickly followed by the NW200.

“[The] Tandragee 100 returns after five years, the North Armagh club has been working very hard with safety improvements for their event at the end of June.

“Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ is on the last weekend in July.”

The Ulster Centre said it was ‘proud’ of the achievements of riders from Northern Ireland and highlighted the impact of their success on the world stage.

“The MCUI (UC) are proud of our competitors’ achievements now and in the past,” the statement continued.

“Our section of the sport has probably produced more World Champions than any other sport. We definitely punch above our weight with 15 world championships.

“We are also well represented in British Championships with around 25 competitors in last year’s championship.

“The MCUI (UC) season starts on 22nd March with a closed event for the new competition licence assessment day.

“The Ulster Superbike Championship lifts off on Saturday 5th April at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit. This is the first of a nine-round championship which will be held at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown racing circuits.