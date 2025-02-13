Young Bushmills rider Rory Creith will compete in the No Limits Championship in 2025 with the WG Racing Team.

Creith hails from a famous motorcycling family, with his father John a former top 250cc road racer, while his grandfather Dick won the 500cc race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 1965 when the Dundrod meeting held World Championship status.

After cutting his teeth in the Moto One and Supersport 300 classes in the Ulster Superbike Championship last season, the 15-year-old will ride a 400cc Kawasaki in the English series. He will also continue competing in the USBK Championship.

WG Racing will also continue for a second season with Larne’s Scott McCrory (22) in the No Limits Championship, who is riding the team’s Yamaha R6.

Rory Creith with his father John at an Ulster Superbike round in 2024 at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“John Creith had asked me at the Sunflower last year about plans for his wee fella Rory,” said WG Racing team manager and ex-racer Michael Wilson, who runs the team with Derek Graham.

“We’re looking at giving young riders a start in racing and I had raced with Rory’s father John in the 90s in 250s and Gerald [Stirling].

“My team had been racing in the Wirral Championship with Scott McCrory, so I said get him over to England straight away.

“We’re going to do the No Limits Championship this year, which has basically taken over from Thundersport.

Rory Creith with his father John and Gerald Stirling at Coleraine Kawasaki

“Gerald has bought the bike, a 400cc Kawasaki, which is being built at the minute by MSS Kawasaki.

“I’d have raced against Gerald in the 90s in 250s and he rode for Joe Millar – he’s a good lad,” he added.

“We’re also running Scott again this season. We started off with Aaron Spence last year but we split halfway through the season, and then we took on Scott.

“So both riders are doing the No Limits Championship and maybe we’ll look at doing a couple of BSBs at the end of the season, at the likes of Brands Hatch or Oulton Park.

Scott McCory on the WG Racing Yamaha.

“Rory will be doing the Ulster Superbike Championship as well in the rounds that don’t clash and Scott may do some selected rounds too.”

The Ballyclare team raced at the North West 200 with Aaron Spence in 2024 and another appearance at Northern Ireland’s biggest road race remains a possibility.

“The North West 200 is up in the air at the minute,” said Wilson.

“We’ve nothing concrete in place but we’d like to do it again after going last year with Aaron Spence.

“We’ll see what happens but as I suppose we can say there’s a possibility of doing the North West.”