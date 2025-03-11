Scott Swann and Simon Reid with the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda that they will ride respectively in this year's British Superbike and National Superstock 1000 series. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Northern Ireland riders Scott Swann and Simon Reid have unveiled the livery of the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda team ahead of their respective British Superbike and Superstock campaigns in 2025.

Swann will make the step up to BSB this year with Reid remaining in the Superstock 1000 class.

Swann will make the step up to BSB this year with Reid remaining in the Superstock 1000 class.

Co Antrim rider Swann finished third in the Superstock 1000 class last season, winning five races, while Banbridge man Reid made strong progress in the series, earning his maiden podium at Knockhill in Scotland.

Swann is the son of 12-time Irish champion Michael, while Reid’s father is two-time TT Formula 2 world champion Brian.

The IWR (Ian Woollacott Racing) team is being backed by Northern Ireland company SendMyBag, an online personal effects shipping firm that has previously announced kit sponsorship deals with the Northern Ireland football team, Ulster Rugby, Belfast Giants and Bangor FC.

“Last year I put a huge amount of effort into my racing and this year it will definitely go up another notch, as that is what you have to do to be a Superbike rider, but I really believe I am ready to make the step up,” said Swann previously.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity with this team as they are so experienced and have been around for a long time, so I know for a fact that they can give me what I need and we will all have a great time while we are doing it.

“We are going to be trying to get the best results we can and I can’t wait to get started.”

Reid, who has been competing over the winter in the Dubai Superbike Middle East Championship and is leading the standings with two rounds to go, says his aim is to establish himself as a Superstock title contender this year in his second year with the IWR team.

“Racing in Dubai has been good over the winter and I’ve had plenty of bike time and racing miles under my belt,” he said.

“It’s nice to unveil the bikes today and that always creates a good buzz.

“We’ve a new title sponsor with SendMyBag and it’s nice to have played a part in bringing that all together.

“I have a few goals in my head of what I’d like to achieve overall in the championship and I’m going this year to try and be a proper contender, so more podiums are the goal.

“I’ve a good team and I feel that I have the ingredients to do a good job,” Reid added.

“The Honda has probably been the most favourable bike in recent years and the BMW last year was a really strong package, so I think the Honda needed to make a little step and I think Andrew (Irwin) and Tommy (Bridewell) showed how good the 2024 and now ’25 bike is.

“I think there’s six horsepower more and a few changes to the electronics, so all round the 2025 bike will be a step forward and it should be a really good package, so all the ingredients are there to continue progressing.”