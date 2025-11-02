Donegal’s Caomhan Canny is looking ahead to “new challenges” in 2026 after signing for Northern Ireland team Scott Racing.

Canny sealed a dream win in the Senior Manx Grand Prix around the Isle of Man TT course in August, which marked an incredible turnaround after his participation in the event was in question until the last minute, with Canny passed fit to race following his comeback from injury after a heavy crash at the Tandragee 100 in June.

The southern Irishman’s hard work paid off after he produced a brilliant final lap in the four-lap MGP finale at 120.846mph to deny Scottish competitor Chris Cook by only 0.529s in a dramatic finish.

Canny will ride the Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia RSV4 Superbike next year plus a next generation Suzuki GSX-R750 Supersport machine and an Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

Donegal's Caomhan Canny celebrates his victory in the Senior Manx Grand Prix as dejected runner-up Chris Cook looks on. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

He intends to compete at all the national road races and is planning his debut at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, with the Southern 100 at Billown also pencilled in.

“Delighted to announce I’ve signed for Scott Racing Motorcycles Ltd for the 2026 season,” said Canny in a social media post.

“We'll be out across all the national road races in Northern Ireland, and hopefully a few down South too if the insurance side is sorted.

“We will be a newcomer to the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT races in 2026 and over to the Southern100, so lots of work to be done.

“Really looking forward to this season — new bikes, new challenges, and a great team behind me. I want to say a huge thanks to Trevor and the team for this opportunity!

“Big shoutout to McCaffery Mechanical Services and Shane Canny for the support over the past 2 seasons with sponsorship.”

Canny said he was still hoping to secure more personal sponsors to help finance tyre costs next year.

Canny’s Senior Manx GP victory in the summer was a high point of the Irish rider’s career and speaking at the time, he said there had been “many sacrifices” along the way.

“My wife makes so many sacrifices so we can do this and financially, we’ve limited sponsors so it takes a lot of money, a lot of time, a lot of effort, but it’s finally paid off,” said Canny.

“There’s no words, and before I say anything I want to thank every single person who has believed in me – my sponsors, all my family, any single person who has helped me.

“Emotions are high and I don’t want to forget anyone.

“The bike wasn’t running, only for Michael Dunlop who got it going.