Sensational 60 Isle of Man TT wins for legendary Dunlop motorcycling dynasty - how high can new record-holder Michael raise bar?
Along with his father Robert’s five TT successes, Northern Ireland’s legendary Dunlop motorcycling dynasty has amassed a staggering milestone of 60 wins at the historic event.
Still at the top of his game after a second successive four-timer in 2024 and his fastest ever TT lap at 135.970mph, Michael’s appetite for more wins is undiminished ahead of the June showpiece.
The 35-year-old has yet to officially announce his plans but Dunlop will no doubt have a formidable stable of machinery at his disposal once again as he bids to extend his record around the Mountain Course.
This year’s Isle of Man TT takes place from May 26 to Saturday, June 7.
Michael Dunlop’s TT wins
2009
1. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2011
2. Superstock (Kawasaki)
2012
3. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2013
4. Superbike (Honda)
5. Supersport 1 (Honda)
6. Superstock (Honda)
7. Supersport 2 (Honda)
2014
8. Superbike (BMW)
9. Superstock (BMW)
10. Supersport 2 (Honda)
11. Senior (BMW)
2016
12. Superbike (BMW)
13. Senior (BMW)
2017
14. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
15. Senior (Suzuki)
2018
16. Superbike (BMW)
17. Supersport 1 (Honda)
18. Lightweight (Paton)
2019
19. Lightweight (Paton)
2022
20. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
21. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2023
22. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
23. Superbike (Honda)
24. Supertwin 1 (Paton)
25. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2024
26: Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
27: Supertwin 2 (Paton)
28: Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
29: Supertwin 2: (Paton)
Joey Dunlop’s TT wins
1977
1. Jubilee Classic (Yamaha)
1980
2. Classic 1000 (Honda)
1983
3. Formula One (Honda)
1984
4. Formula One (Honda)
1985
5. Formula One (Honda)
6. Junior 250cc (Honda)
7. Senior (Honda)
1986
8. Formula One (Honda)
1987
9. Formula One (Honda)
10. Senior (Honda)
1988
11. Formula One (Honda)
12. Junior 250cc (Honda)
13. Senior (Honda)
1992
14. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1993
15. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1994
16. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
17. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1995
18. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
19. Senior TT (Honda)
1996
20. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
21. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1997
22. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1998
23. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
2000
24. Formula One (Honda)
25. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
26. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
Robert Dunlop’s TT wins
1989
1. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1990
2. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1991
3. Junior 250cc (Yamaha)
4. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1998
5. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
