Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop established a new all-time record of 29 victories at the Isle of Man TT last season, taking over from his uncle Joey’s 24-year-old record of 26 wins.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with his father Robert’s five TT successes, Northern Ireland’s legendary Dunlop motorcycling dynasty has amassed a staggering milestone of 60 wins at the historic event.

Still at the top of his game after a second successive four-timer in 2024 and his fastest ever TT lap at 135.970mph, Michael’s appetite for more wins is undiminished ahead of the June showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old has yet to officially announce his plans but Dunlop will no doubt have a formidable stable of machinery at his disposal once again as he bids to extend his record around the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop is the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 29 wins

This year’s Isle of Man TT takes place from May 26 to Saturday, June 7.

Michael Dunlop’s TT wins

2009

1. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

Joey Dunlop claimed his final three victories at the Isle of Man TT in 2000

2011

2. Superstock (Kawasaki)

2012

3. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

Robert Dunlop celebrates his fifth Isle of Man TT success in 1998 alongside Owen McNally

2013

4. Superbike (Honda)

5. Supersport 1 (Honda)

6. Superstock (Honda)

7. Supersport 2 (Honda)

2014

8. Superbike (BMW)

9. Superstock (BMW)

10. Supersport 2 (Honda)

11. Senior (BMW)

2016

12. Superbike (BMW)

13. Senior (BMW)

2017

14. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

15. Senior (Suzuki)

2018

16. Superbike (BMW)

17. Supersport 1 (Honda)

18. Lightweight (Paton)

2019

19. Lightweight (Paton)

2022

20. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

21. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2023

22. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

23. Superbike (Honda)

24. Supertwin 1 (Paton)

25. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2024

26: Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

27: Supertwin 2 (Paton)

28: Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

29: Supertwin 2: (Paton)

Joey Dunlop’s TT wins

1977

1. Jubilee Classic (Yamaha)

1980

2. Classic 1000 (Honda)

1983

3. Formula One (Honda)

1984

4. Formula One (Honda)

1985

5. Formula One (Honda)

6. Junior 250cc (Honda)

7. Senior (Honda)

1986

8. Formula One (Honda)

1987

9. Formula One (Honda)

10. Senior (Honda)

1988

11. Formula One (Honda)

12. Junior 250cc (Honda)

13. Senior (Honda)

1992

14. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1993

15. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1994

16. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

17. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1995

18. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

19. Senior TT (Honda)

1996

20. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

21. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1997

22. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1998

23. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

2000

24. Formula One (Honda)

25. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

26. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

Robert Dunlop’s TT wins

1989

1. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1990

2. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1991

3. Junior 250cc (Yamaha)

4. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1998