The Irish Motorbike Awards, held in association with Adelaide Motorbike Insurance, return to the Crowne Plaza Hotel for the first time in three years in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has won the top accolade for the past seven years and claimed the coveted Joey Dunlop trophy for a record ninth time overall last January.

“To beat the record set by Joey Dunlop is simply unreal,” Rea said at the time.

Glenn Irwin made the shortlist for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour after finishing second in the British Superbike Championship and winning both Superbike races at the North West 200.

“He was my hero growing up and to think I have now won this award once more than him is hard to believe.

“The Dunlop and Rea families have a great connection as my grandfather was one of the Joey’s first sponsors.”

Rea is once again a leading contender for the prestigious title after finishing third in the World Superbike Championship in 2022, winning six races and finishing on the rostrum 30 times in 36 races.

The Ulster rider has been the star of the show at the sparkling awards bash over the years, but Rea’s chances of being crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for a tenth time are not a mere formality on this occasion.

Michael Dunlop is among the contenders for the 2022 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award following his success at the Isle of Man TT.

He has been the obvious winner in the past seven years after six world title triumphs in a row and a runner-up finish, but the 35-year-old did not quite reach the same stellar heights in 2022.

His opposition for the award includes Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin, who won five races in the British Superbike Championship – including a career-first BSB treble at Silverstone – and finished second overall in the Showdown.

Irwin also won both Superbike races at the North West 200 to make it six successive victories in the blue riband class and claimed the fastest-ever newcomer honour at the Isle of Man TT, where he lapped at 129.849mph.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop is also among the final nominees after winning both Supersport races at the TT and setting a new lap record at 129.475mph.

World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea has been crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year a record nine times.

Dunlop, who also finished third in the Superbike race, now has 21 victories in all, two behind John McGuinness and five adrift of his uncle Joey’s all-time record.

Alastair Seeley also made the shortlist following a brilliant year for the Carrickfergus man.

Seeley retained his Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles on the local short circuit scene and claimed a hat-trick at the North West 200 on the IFS Yamaha machines, winning both Superstock races and the opening Supersport race.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy is also worthy of his place among the seven nominees after becoming the most successful British Supersport rider ever.

Kennedy chalked up 13 wins as he dominated the series in 2022 to win the title for the fourth time, overtaking the late Karl Harris’ feat of three championship successes.

Teenager James McManus is in esteemed company courtesy of his title win in the British Junior Supersport Championship, while Mark McLernon from Hillsborough flies the flag for the off-road riders, earning his place among the seven contenders for the award in recognition of capturing the Ulster, British and Irish quad titles in the experts class.

Hosted by Stephen Watson and Keith Huewen, the ticket-only ceremony is a complete sell-out.

However, the awards will be streamed live on Kingoftheroads.TV from 7.30pm on Friday.