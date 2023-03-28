The Banbridge native will remain on Suzuki GSX-R1000 machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races after riding for the Hawk Racing squad at the TT last year.

Steve Wheatman’s Team Classic Suzuki outfit, renowned for its success in the Classic TT with Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop, entered the TT for the first time in 2022.

Anderson, who set his quickest lap of the Mountain Course at 128.672mph in 2018 on his own privately entered Suzuki, finished ninth in the Superbike race last June and 12th in the blue riband Senior.

Northern Ireland's Shaun Anderson will ride for Team Classic Suzuki at the Isle of Man TT.

“A huge thanks have to go to Steve and Nathan [Colombi], for putting this package together for me,” said Anderson.

“It seems a lot of people are jumping about and changing manufactures for this year, and it will be interesting to see how we compare.

“But I know the bikes are strong, I personally can take confidence from knowing that we will be arriving with bikes I’m familiar with and have taken me into the top 10 at the Superbike race,” he added.

“We know the package has the speed in it, as we have seen the Suzuki win races here in the last few years and lap in the 133mph bracket, so it’s just about extracting that speed for me.

“Now it is just about getting some saddle time and getting to know the team so we can be ready to fight at the TT.”

Anderson, who made his TT debut in 2012, now has 37 starts under his belt and his racked up 15 top-20 finishes, including eight in his last two outings at the TT in 2019 and 2022.

Last year, Wheatman fielded Forest Dunn and former Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Tom Weeden at the TT, with Dunn claiming 24th in the Superbike race and lapping at over 122mph.