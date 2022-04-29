Shaun Anderson set for roads debut on Hawk Suzuki at Tandragee 100 with one eye on Isle of Man TT

The Banbridge native, who has taken on a new role as an engineer with the relaunched Norton company, is a member of the organising North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club and a familiar face in the Tandragee paddock.

Anderson has landed a dream ride with Stuart and Steve Hicken’s Buildbase Suzuki team for 2022 and is set to ride the GSX-R1000 at his home race this weekend.

However, he says he is in a race against time to be 100 per cent fit for the TT after injuring his left wrist during a crash in testing at Darley Moor three weeks ago.

Shaun Anderson at Cabra jump at the Tandragee 100 in 2019.

Anderson then suffered more misfortune when he was riding his Supersport bike at Oulton Park last weekend, when the 37-year-old was wiped out at the first corner on the opening lap of the second race.

“We’re in a race against time to be 100 per cent fit for the TT,” said Anderson, who is due to start from number 19 in the Superbike and Senior races.

“The aim is to have a ran out at Tandragee and see how the body is. I’m a bit battered and bruised but the doctors have said the wrist will be fully healed with about two weeks to spare before the TT, so I should be good to go. It could always be worse.”

Anderson finished 12th in the headline Senior race on a BMW S1000RR in 2019.

He posted his fastest lap of the Mountain Course to date on a Suzuki at 128.672mph in 2018, when he claimed a solid 13th place in the Superbike TT.

The Northern Ireland man always endeavours to compete at Tandragee as part of his preparations for the TT, which is his main focus in any season.

“I always make sure that I’m home for Tandragee because it’s my local race and also because in my opinion it’s a cut above the rest of the national races,” he said.

“I mean no disrespect to any other race and I’m delighted that the Mid Antrim 150 is back on the calendar this year, and Armoy is another one I really enjoy.

“But Tandragee has something special about it and it’s the longest track at 5.4-miles, and also the topography of the track is much more challenging.

“I’ve always maintained that it sets you up for the TT and getting dry track time at Tandragee is one of the biggest factors for me in making sure you go to the TT with confidence.”

The line-up this weekend includes Cookstown 100 hat-trick hero Michael Sweeney, plus fellow Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

Sheils was absent at Cookstown, instead opting to compete at the opening round of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park, where he won two races on his first competitive outing of the season.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Adam McLean misses out after suffering concussion following his crash in the second Superbike race at Cookstown, while Cork’s Mike Browne is also absent after breaking his ankles following an incident in the opening Superbike event on Saturday.

Dominic Herbertson has been drafted into John Burrows' team to ride the Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class at Tandragee, while Michal 'Indy' Dokoupil' takes over the ride on the Moto3 Honda.

Nine races are planned, including an additional Classic race to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tandragee 100.

The overall prize fund has also increased to £11,500 for 2022 and 140 competitors are entered, including 49 newcomers.