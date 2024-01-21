Irish road racing stalwart Barry Davidson almost missed his big moment at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards on Friday night after nipping away for a quick toilet break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ballymena man took the chance to spend a penny before the announcement of the Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling winner, blissfully unaware that he was the recipient of the prestigious accolade.

Davidson only realised he had won when he returned to fund hundreds of pairs of eyes fixed on him as his name was announced at the gala ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocked 46-year-old earned the honour after claiming his 100th Irish road racing victory at the Cookstown 100 in 2023.

Barry Davidson receives the Classic Bike Festival Services to Motorcycling award from Phillip McCallen at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast

Davidson, the eighth most successful Irish road racer ever, said: “I’m absolutely shocked and my wife told me two weeks ago I was going to Ballymena to buy a suit and I couldn’t really figure out what it was about.

“Then obviously she told me we were coming here and I thought it was just a big night away, have a few beers and enjoy myself.

“I looked at the (event) card and saw that the next award was Services to Motorcycling, so I thought I’ll have a quick pee and then I’ll clap for whoever got it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when I came through the door everyone was looking at me I was a bit shocked,” he added.

Barry Davidson (McMullan Honda) claimed his 100th Irish road racing racewin in the Supersport 300cc class at the Cookstown 100 in 2023

“It’s absolutely fantastic and I’ve spent 30 years racing. I never really set out to be that household name like your Dunlops, Archibalds, your Darran Lindsays, Lavertys, Reas, whatever. I just chipped away in the background with our old Ford Transit and won a few races here and there.”

Reflecting on his milestone ton up at the Cookstown 100 last April, Davidson said it was a ‘special’ moment in his career.

“When I did the Cookstown 100 last year and got that 100th win, yes it was special and it was nice to do,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m the eighth (most successful Irish road racer) overall but by no means do I see myself in that same level as the rest in that top 10.

“It’s crazy when you look at it because road racing is 120-something years old and there are only seven people who have won more road races than me.