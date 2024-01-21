'Shocked' Services to Motorcycling award winner Barry Davidson almost missed his big moment after 'going for a pee'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ballymena man took the chance to spend a penny before the announcement of the Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling winner, blissfully unaware that he was the recipient of the prestigious accolade.
Davidson only realised he had won when he returned to fund hundreds of pairs of eyes fixed on him as his name was announced at the gala ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The shocked 46-year-old earned the honour after claiming his 100th Irish road racing victory at the Cookstown 100 in 2023.
Davidson, the eighth most successful Irish road racer ever, said: “I’m absolutely shocked and my wife told me two weeks ago I was going to Ballymena to buy a suit and I couldn’t really figure out what it was about.
“Then obviously she told me we were coming here and I thought it was just a big night away, have a few beers and enjoy myself.
“I looked at the (event) card and saw that the next award was Services to Motorcycling, so I thought I’ll have a quick pee and then I’ll clap for whoever got it!
“But when I came through the door everyone was looking at me I was a bit shocked,” he added.
“It’s absolutely fantastic and I’ve spent 30 years racing. I never really set out to be that household name like your Dunlops, Archibalds, your Darran Lindsays, Lavertys, Reas, whatever. I just chipped away in the background with our old Ford Transit and won a few races here and there.”
Reflecting on his milestone ton up at the Cookstown 100 last April, Davidson said it was a ‘special’ moment in his career.
“When I did the Cookstown 100 last year and got that 100th win, yes it was special and it was nice to do,” he said.
“I’m the eighth (most successful Irish road racer) overall but by no means do I see myself in that same level as the rest in that top 10.
“It’s crazy when you look at it because road racing is 120-something years old and there are only seven people who have won more road races than me.
“When you look at the statistics side of it then it’s special, but I never set out to be that type of special person.”