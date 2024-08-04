Enea Bastianini completed a brilliant weekend at Silverstone towards securing his first-ever MotoGP double.

The Italian, riding the Lenovo Ducati, secured a fantastic win in Saturday’s Sprint race over Jorge Martin, who closed the gap in the title race to one point after Pecco Bagnaia crashed out.

However, in Sunday’s 20-lap Grand Prix he didn’t make the best start from the front row, dropping to fourth by lap three behind team-mate Bagnaia and Martin on the Prima Pramac Ducati, with pole-setter Aleix Espargaro third on the Aprilia.

By half-distance, Bagnaia was beginning to struggle with front grip, losing the lead to Martin on lap 12.

Jake Dixon celebrates Moto2 success in his home Grand Prix meeting. (Photo by MotoGP)

Bastianini was on the move and made his way into second two laps later and began hunting down Martin. The Spaniard made a mistake at Turn 3 on the penultimate lap, allowing the Italian to take over at the front and, with superior grip, he pulled out a two-second advantage over the new championship leader, Martin, by the chequered flag – with Bagnaia completing the podium in third.

Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez made up for his crash in the sprint race, coming through from seventh on the grid to finish fourth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Esparagaro.

Bastianini said: “It was a difficult race, as I made a few mistakes in the first two laps and lost some ground...then, I was able to find the right confidence to get back to the leading group.

"I bridged the gap first to Aleix (Espargaró), who was not an easy one to pass, and then to Pecco.

"In the last four-five laps, Jorge was pushing really hard and it wasn’t easy to catch him. It’s a fantastic feeling to be back on top of the podium in a Sunday race.”

Martin, who again leads the championship after Silverstone, added: “It’s been a very solid weekend, we’ve secured two second places.

"Today I tried to win, but it was difficult, to be honest. I got a good start and tried to stay behind Pecco.

"When I overtook him I started to push hard, trying to create a gap with the riders behind. When Enea arrived I knew he would catch me and he took advantage of a mistake I made to get on the lead.

"From then on, I tried to hold on, but Enea was on another level.”

The massive Silverstone crowd were delighted when home hero Jake Dixon (CFMoto Aspar Team) took victory in the Moto2 race after shadowing pole man Aron Canet for the whole race before making his move at Turn 1 on the final lap to claim his maiden British Grand Prix win.

“This reception is unbelievable,” said Dixon. “I just won the home Grand Prix, something I’ve always dreamed of...I can’t believe it from such a tough start to the year.